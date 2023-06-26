The Smothers Brothers had a comedy routine. One would ask: "What would you yell if you fell into a vat of chocolate?" The other would respond: "I don't know, what?" The comeback: "You'd yell 'Fire;' no one would respond if you yelled 'Chocolate.' "
On a more serious note: "Have you ever thought about what it's like to manage campus fire safety at a major university? Think about this: tens of thousands of students — many of whom are residents, thousands of staff, millions of dollars in construction and life safety systems, hundreds of buildings to inspect, thousands of visitors to stadiums, arenas and large events, and a critical role in active threat management. That's not to mention assessing the hazards and risks of cutting edge research — some of which can push the (fire) code to the limit...." I admit — I hadn't thought much about it, until I spent several hours with Justin Daniels, Fire Marshal at the University of Oklahoma.
Justin and I were acquainted, having both participated in some hundred plus meetings of Norman's Emergency Operations Committee during the COVID crisis just passed. My job was to help analyze data for the Norman Fire Department; Justin represented OU. At those meetings, Justin kept the city informed on actions being taken at the university, and contributed significantly to city deliberations and planning as we all coped with threats posed by the pandemic. I came to appreciate his good counsel — but was largely ignorant of his extensive responsibilities at OU. That changed when I read an article Justin had written in "Life Safety Digest," explaining the role of a campus Fire Marshal. The quote cited above is the opening paragraph of that article.
One of Justin's responsibilities is obvious — insuring the safety of 85,000 fans on football Saturdays in the fall. Six hours before game time, Justin and his staff begin inspections to ensure that concession stands are operating safely (proper equipment on hand), stairways and exit aisles are clear, pyrotechnics displays are properly set up. They monitor complex fire alarm systems during the game. This monitoring task is critical; everything must be right.
Per Justin's article: "The last thing a campus fire marshal wants to do is order the evacuation of a sold-out stadium in the middle of the third quarter but under just the wrong circumstances." How would you like to bear that responsibility? As it turns out, the fire marshal's game-day responsibilities aren't restricted to the stadium. Food trucks and and other concessions erected for fan's pre-game enjoyment must be checked out. Ditto the RV village set up in the Lloyd Noble Center parking lot.
Justin tells me that the OU Fire Marshal is responsible for some 350 structures (two million square feet!) in Norman. Remember, OU owns the airport and the south Research Campus. Speaking of research, it's not just restricted to heating samples over a Bunsen burner in a chemistry lab. Justin cites examples compressed gas and cryogenic liquids being used in leading-edge research, and how important toxic gas and other highly sophisticated monitoring systems are to maintaining a safe environment.
The OU Fire Marshall doesn't just check smoke detectors in residence halls-- though that's a part of the job. And while Justin's crew focuses mainly on campus activities, they also invest time in educational programs aimed at students residing off-campus, and on coordinating with city landlords to ensure such things like fire alarms are in working order, fire doors and egress systems are operational-- while advocating for the installation of sprinkler systems, where appropriate. I mentioned extensive responsibilities on Norman campuses — but the OU Fire Marshal is also responsible for inspecting and monitoring the OU Geology Camp in Canon City, Colorado, and the OU Biological Station at Lake Texoma. (OU Medical facilities in Oklahoma City and Tulsa have their own Fire marshal office.)
So — an alarm sounds, and emergency responders must gain access to a locked building on campus. Who has the key, and how long will it take for them to respond? (Can't happen? I assure you it can; I've observed same while riding along with Norman Fire). OU's solution comes in the form of "Knox Boxes." These boxes are attached to the exterior of a building, near a main entrance. Responders are equipped with a coded electronic key that will open the box. Keys to the building are found inside, along with keys to interior doors which may be locked for security purposes. Pretty neat, I think!
I've mentioned Justin Daniels throughout this column. I should add that Justin is also the President of the Center for Campus Fire Safety — a national organization of college and university fire officials. I should also add that Justin has help from a competent and dedicated staff: Chase Abbott, Assistant Fire Marshal; Jeremy Oxenford, Fire Inspector and Plans Examiner; Nathan Fisher, Medical and Bike Team Coordinator. A small group — but in the spirit of teamwork, each member is qualified and prepared to backstop another.
There's more to say — about elevator training, high rise hazards, aircraft incidents (remember, OU owns the airport), etc. On a very serious note, there's also the matter of mental health and peer support. Individuals in this business potentially face incidents we, the unwashed public, can't even imagine. Justin ignited a spark (ok — bad pun) in my mind about the mental health thing, and I'm doing a bit of research about how things are handled in other organizations, the role of therapy dogs, etc. I may comment on some of this work in a future column. And Justin has invited me to follow-along as his office conducts those pre-game inspections mentioned earlier. Some Saturday this fall, I intend to take him up on the offer.
