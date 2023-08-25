Bill Scanlon
Local ColumnistThis really happened! A few years ago, I got a call from my daughter, who had just finished an overnight shift at work. She wasn’t feeling well. Her family was off at work and school, and she didn’t want to be alone. Of course I said— come on over, and sleep at our house— we’ll be around. She arrived, and as she headed to one of our bedrooms, she collapsed. I couldn’t wake her— and anxious about the situation, I called 911.
The 911 Dispatcher kept me on the phone, gathering information (and trying to keep me calm) until EMSSTAT and Norman Fire arrived — which happened in a matter of minutes. After checking for vital signs, EMSSTAT and Fire responders put her in the ambulance, and headed to the Norman Regional Hospital (Porter) Emergency Room. I followed. When I arrived, I learned that her breathing had stopped en route to the hospital, and that paramedics had revived her.. Follow-up tests revealed the most probable cause: some mail order tea (containing who knows what) that she’d consumed upon leaving work had suppressed her respiration. Her vital signs quickly improved, and she was released after a period of observation. End of story— except to say that I owe more than I can ever repay to 911 Dispatch, Norman Fire— and especially the EMSSTAT professionals that responded.
I’ve ridden along with both Norman Police and Fire to accident scenes, and to medical calls. I’ve always been impressed with our first responders, and (I confess) EMSSTAT in particular. If you look at Norman Regional’s website, you’ll learn that “EMSSTAT is the paramedic department of the Norman Regional Health System, dedicated to the highest quality patient care, patient outcomes, and community service.” You’ll see that there are four ambulance stations: three in Norman and one in Moore. According to the website, EMSSTAT covers an area of approximately 400 square miles, with an average of over 30,000 calls for service each year.
Recently, I talked with Kyle Hurley, EMSSTAT Director, about some of the challenges his department faces— particularly looking forward to the relocation of Porter campus activities to the expanding Healthplex complex in West Norman. First concern: ambulance response times. According to Kyle, response times today average eight to ten minutes. These times are expected to remain the same when the Porter campus Emergency Room ceases operation. Emergency services will be available in East Norman at the new Norman Regional Nine just off Highway 9 in East Norman, but transit times to the Healthplex from that location, under emergency conditions (lights; sirens— following Highway 9 and I-35), remain at eight to ten minutes.
Transit times notwithstanding, EMSSTAT has coordinated with Norman Fire in the placement of cardiac equipment and training of Fire personnel at Stations 5 and 6 in East Norman— should the need arise for emergency cardiac care in that part of the city. In current practice, when a patient is transported by ambulance, vital information on the patient is radioed ahead to the Emergency Room— somewhat time consuming and distracting— not to mention being subject to misunderstanding. EMSSTAT will soon implement an electronic template— easier in format, and linked real-time to the ER.
I was most excited to learn that Norman EMSSTAT is pursuing certification by the Center for Ambulance Accredited Services (CAAS). In that regard, EMSSTAT has reviewed CAAS guidelines, and has been bringing local protocols into line with CAAS best practices. One of the changes implemented is the conscientious use of Patient Surveys, and the establishment of formal procedures for review and follow-up on comments made by those individuals EMSSTAT has served.
Looking forward, CAAS personnel will visit Norman, and accomplish an in-depth evaluation, through interviews and observation, of the entire EMSSTAT operation. Only after this rigorous process is complete will certification be granted. As a matter of interest, only one percent (1 %) of all ambulance services in the country measure up to CAAS standards; Norman would be the fourth in Oklahoma to qualify.
Kyle was most proud of the training available to EMSSTAT personnel, and the paths to advancement open to them. He bragged about the quality of in-service training, and the tuition assistance available. These programs help ensure that clients are receiving the best possible care— and has to be a positive factor in any CAAS evaluation.
A couple of other things Kyle told me caught my ear. Did you know that EMSSTAT has qualified members that respond as members of the County SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics) Team? I’ve actually seen them in action during active shooter exercises held earlier this year in Norman Public Schools. Did you know that EMSSTAT now has a pro-active relationship with the County Detention Center?
This involves scheduled reviews of procedures in place at the Center, and discussions about unique problems as they arise. I admit to asking a leading question about EMSSTAT dealings with the homeless in Norman— but did you know that calls involving this population aren’t all drug and mental health related (though some of that occurs)? According to anecdotal evidence, calls relating to the homeless (unhoused) are similar in numbers to those experienced with the general population: injuries, seizures, cardiac problems, etc.
So— back to where I started: there are two lessons I can draw from the experiences related here: 1) Norman can be very thankful for the services provided by EMSSTAT; these professionals are a very real asset to our city. 2) Think twice about ordering mail order tea from a source you don’t recognize.
