The Wall Street Journal recently reported on the underperformance of economic development deals in various states. The story tells of the foils of giving Governors too much power to make deals with “egotistical billionaires” and multi-national corporations.
“In Wisconsin, a factory by Taiwan’s Foxconn that was to employ 13,000 workers in exchange for $3 billion in state subsidies sits mostly empty,” reports the Journal.
They also tell the story of suburban Virginia offering tax breaks to win a competition for Amazon’s second headquarters. Much of that project is on hold.
The most egregious example of power fattened Governors and their failure as “Angel investors” is found in New York.
According to The Street, an “Angel investor” is usually a wealthy individual who provides financial support for young and potentially profitable businesses. A highly risky venture.
“Angel Investors” are who you turn to when you’ve blown through your parents retirement savings, your friends are tapped out, the bank has laughed at you, and “Shark Tank” has told you no and not to let the door hit you in the rear end on the way out.
New York decided to take its leap of faith with Elon Musk where it invested a billion dollars in a Tesla owned solar company run by his cousins.
After eight years, the New York State comptroller reports a 54 cent return on every subsidy dollar spent on the new facility.
The factory was supposed to produce solar shingles for roofs, not solar panels to sit on roofs. You following me? See the difference?
The roof would be the solar panel. It’s a cool idea in theory. The catch is they haven’t figured out how to turn a roof and its shingles into a cost effective functional solar panel yet! The devil is always in the details.
As Oklahoma dabbles in our own form of “Angel Investing” I hope we don’t repeat the mistakes of so many other states. The billion dollar Oklahoma investment in a Panasonic plant in Pryor comes to mind. The long vacated GM assembly plant in SE Oklahoma City is the other.
This New York debacle makes me wonder what if New York would have invested a billion dollars in solar shingle research at their state’s higher education research facilities? What would have been its multiplier effect? How many patents might have been created and available for licensure potentially creating a revenue stream for the researcher, institution and state into perpetuity?
The risk of corporations taking the money, reaching the lowest benchmark to keep them from having to give the money back, then leaving town seems too great with these billion dollar plans.
This whole idea of giving money to a corporation with no ties to your state or city other than the money just doesn’t sit well with me.
The idea of investing in research, education, quality of life projects like parks, and infrastructure makes more sense. The homegrown organic growth it creates is more sustainable and less disruptive.
I’m not completely opposed to incentives. Incentives do work sometimes. The state’s movie industry incentives are an example of one that appears to be successful. But throwing a billion dollars at one corporation seems excessive.
This form of corporate welfare is like trying to force a square peg into a round rabbit hole. Who wants to chase that bunny?
Formulating economic development strategy is easy. Executing economic development strategy is hard. Getting and maintaining the commitment for sustainable results is a challenge for any state economic development organization.
Here’s my takeaway analogy for the day. State sponsored “Angel Investing” is like trying to feed birds through a horse.
That is, instead of taking a scoop of grain i.e. tax dollars, then spreading it around and letting all the birds eat of their own choosing, the state takes the grain from them, feeds it to a bureaucratic horse and then forces those birds to pick through what comes out the other end. They look for whatever grain that may have survived the journey.
This means through political connections or whatever other method of trying to pick winners and losers, we run the seeds of tax breaks through a horse.
We then choose one bird the winner. We let it feed and then hope somehow that all the other birds will flourish down the road. Does that make sense?
I have always been a proponent of the KISS principles — Keep It Simple Stupid.
The simple thing to do is the tried and true plan of making the seeds of public “investment” available to all birds. It seems to work.
Spreading the seeds of public funding and tax credits around in education, health care, research, and infrastructure for all doesn’t grab flashy headlines but it consistently gets the job done.
