Bill Scanlon
For The TranscriptNorman Forward projects abound in our fair city. A few days ago, a new playground opened in a neighborhood park. There’s a new play area in Andrews Park, friendly to children with special needs. The new baseball/softball complex at Reaves Park was formally dedicated during recent ceremonies. These are evidence of our citizen’s commitment to improve Norman’s “Quality of Life” through various projects to “renovate, expand, construct” facilities. The Young Family Athletic Center is in keeping with this tradition.
The Young Family Center is a 122,000 square foot facility now under construction just north of Embassy Suites in University North Park. Jason Olsen, Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Norman manages the project for the city. (This is just one of multiple Norman Forward projects that he shepherds.) Recently, Jason invited me to attend a conference to review the status of construction at YFAC. In addition to Jason and several members of city staff, representatives from the prime contractor and subcontractors attended. I should mention that these conferences are held bi-weekly and provide an opportunity for all parties to confer on all matters pertinent to the project.
Attendees reviewed schedules, results of a safety-related walkthrough of the facility, availability of necessary supplies (and potential bottlenecks relating to availability), and a long list of action items relating to all facets of the project. What caught my ear was a discussion of tradeoffs relating to construction costs. It’s probably a statement of the obvious, but a project of this size involves a continuing parade of tradeoffs — items expected at the onset of work — but subject to such things as price inflation or changing delivery dates (for example: “ we need this particular item but have to decide whether we want to pay a higher price than originally anticipated to assure availability”). These kinds of discussions are a regular feature of these status meetings. I can tell you that Jason is on top of his game on assessing these trades — and (from my perspective anyway) is prudent in managing city (and donated) resources. Way to go Jason!
I’ve mentioned Norman Forward, and the commitment of citizens in support of various projects. For the Young Family Center, this translates into $22.5 Million for the Norman Forward Sales Tax, a construction supplement from the University North Park Tax Incentive District in the amount of $2.7 Million, $6.7 Million from the Norman Regional Hospital System and a donation of $4 Million from the Young Family Foundation. (This information is available on the city’s website.) For me, these figures talk to commitment — but also generosity. Commitment — from Norman citizens, and Norman Regional — and the generosity of the Young family — who in spite of fame and fortune, have not forgotten their roots. (Full disclosure: I’m acquainted with the family. Rayford--Trae’s Dad — and I sat next to each other at Thunder games. I can tell you that Rayford and his family are the real deal. After the NBA season, you might even spot Ray and Trae on the Westwood Municipal Golf Course — relaxing, and enjoying part of what Norman has to offer.)
After the construction conference concluded, Jason took me on a tour the facility, still under construction. Impressions: the building is massive — and it looks even bigger from the inside. The shell of the structure is virtually complete, and interior spaces are taking shape. For example, the largest open space withing the building will accommodate eight basketball courts, or 12 volleyball courts (overlaid on basketball courts). There will be one “regulation” basketball court, which will serve as venue for official competitions. There are two pools: one pool includes eight lanes, 25 yards in length; another has four lanes, 25 meters in length — which will be used as warm up for competitions. (Looking at the pools, I could imagine the splashing of water. I mentioned humidity — and Jason quickly pointed out large ducting designed to manage things. He also pointed out changing rooms, which can be isolated from the rest of the facility when competitions are underway.)
Between the basketball/volleyball courts and the pools, we toured a two-story space to be occupied by Norman Regional — subdivided into performance exercise spaces and consultation rooms for the clinic. At the front of the building, spaces for a snack bar and a retail outlet are already framed. (I understand an agreement has been reached with a national shoe and sportswear company to occupy the retail space.) There are also areas for offices, storage — and most importantly — restrooms and spaces visitor relaxation. Jason also talked about how the Center will be wired — with big (massive?) screen TVs throughout the facility. Now, you can look at a wall and see the paper outline where a screen will be, and/or spaces for wiring. More to come in that regard.
I understand that a “soft opening” is planned for some time this fall. The Center will be operated by a private firm, under contract with the city. This opening will provide an opportunity for that firm, contractors and subcontractors and concessionaires and the city to work out any final issues — in anticipation of a formal dedication late this year/early next. In the meantime, Jason told me he’d invite me back--to again sit in on a progress meeting and tour the building. I look forward to that — watching and listening to professionals in action.
