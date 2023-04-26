Lawrence McKinney
For The TranscriptAfter more than a year of community conversations and years of benign neglect, ONE Norman begins a public process to craft a vision for Norman for the next 10-20 years.
What began in 2018 as a series of four studies performed by Georgia-based Market Street Services (MSS), followed by an 18-month unanticipated pause due to COVID-19, before completion with a 2022 Market Analysis by Florida-based Economic Strategy Professionals (ESP), is finally coming to fruition with tonight’s Stakeholders Summit from 6-9 p.m. at the Nancy O’Brian Center for the Performing Arts, 1809 Stubbeman Ave.
The ESP Market Analysis and Positioning Study used the MSS reports (Community Assessment, Target Industry Analysis, Economic Strategic Plan, and Implementation Strategies) as a baseline to conduct 140 interviews with community leaders.
Those findings ultimately led to a revised community development plan for the Norman Economic Development Coalition, which had funded the reports of both entities. The executive summary of the new Coalition plan outlines three Pillars, nine new initiatives, and 25 strategies to achieve a prosperous and vibrant Norman. Pillar 1, of interest here, is hyper-focused on “Community Vision, Private-Sector Leadership, and Regional Partnerships.”
To achieve the Visioning goals, the Coalition recently funded the ONE Norman process and selected a diverse group of 36 Community leaders to direct the overall visioning effort. Last week, the Steering Committee selected 90 out of 140 applicants to join the ONE Norman Vision Task Force.
Additional Task Force members may be selected by the public at tonight’s forum. The Steering Committee took special care to choose a Task Force reflective of the age, race, and gender of Norman overall, even while primarily focusing on work and volunteer experience as the deciding factor.
The Coalition also hired the Oklahoma Academy, a state-wide organization headquartered in Norman, to facilitate the entire process. Both organizations are steadfast in keeping the process transparent and civil and will invite the media to observe and report on all Task Force sessions publicly.
Community visioning is a difficult and challenging endeavor, full of contrary characters and opinions. There will be those who will undermine the data, question the process, and reject the selected task force members, not because the end result won’t achieve consensus and alignment, but instead, because it diminishes their influence as participants in the conflict and disruption of Norman. I’ve seen that scenario multiple times, to a greater or lesser extent, and say it here only to forewarn you to expect it.
However, having been through and led multiple visioning efforts, I can also say unequivocally the end result is worth infinitely more than the effort itself. The promise of ONE Norman is not that the process is easy and that utopia is just around the corner. No, the promise of ONE Norman is that it’s hard bringing divergent viewpoints to consensus, debating and discussing issues with facts instead of feelings, and challenging the status quo.
Ultimately, however, we come to the realization that we have far more in common than we believed and that we all have a unique and special part to play in the evolution of Norman, the largest city in Cleveland County, and the third largest in Oklahoma. As OU proudly proclaims in its marketing efforts, there’s “only ONE Oklahoma!” At the end of this process, I hope we, too, will come to the realization that there is only ONE Norman!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.