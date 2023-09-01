Our grandson Augie, age almost two, spent the Christmas/New Years holidays with us. He didn’t talk a lot— but kept uttering one word— over and over again: “BUS!” Give him about 30 years, and he may be ready to take over Norman’s Transit and Parking Division.
In the meantime, Taylor Johnson, current manager of that Division, is secure in the job. I’ve written about Taylor before: he escorted me for a ride on one of Norman’s electric buses. And he’s been patient with me in explaining the challenges facing Transit and Parking— and some of the solutions we can look forward to.
In early August, Taylor gave a presentation to the Chamber of Commerce Aviation/Transportation Committee (I’m a member). He spoke about “The Future of Public Transportation in Norman.”
He certainly had my attention as he reviewed some of the recent achievements of his division, outlined the “Go Norman” Transit Plan (and route changes) about to be implemented, Provided the current status of Regional Transit service for Norman, and introduced the “Micro Transit Pilot Program” (which started operation just over a week ago).
When the City of Norman took over non-university bus routes from OU, 28 buses made the transition: two new large buses; four old large buses, 17 small buses and vans; five supervisor vehicles.
Average vehicle mileage was 200,000 miles; average age was nine years.
According to Federal Transportation guidelines, 17 vehicles had reached the end of their useful life. What a way to start!
Norman partnered with EMBARK and set about procuring replacement vehicles for this aging fleet. Making use of grant funding, Norman has purchased seven large buses (Five compressed natural gas (CNG); two electric), and eight replacement paratransit vehicles (four Ford Transit vans; three ADA minivans). Grant funding has been obtained for two additional CNG buses; six CNG paratransit vehicles.
All of these vehicles will be maintained in the new Transit Maintenance Facility, which opened in February 2022. Incidentally, fueling and charging stations for the vehicles are a part of this facility— making operations more efficient: fuel/charge overnight— and ready to go first thing in the morning.
As Taylor explained to the Chamber, Norman contracted to develop a “Go Norman Transit Plan” which identified recommendations for transit improvement in the city: additional frequency of route service, expanded routes and expanded hours and Sunday service.
Public participation was important to this process— some 19 public meetings were held, and additional comments from various sources were received and considered.
The City Council approved the Transit Plan last December. It’s one thing to approve a plan— quite another to implement it. (New bus stops have to be constructed; drivers trained; public educated, etc.) Target for implementation was this month— now October for full implementation. New routes can be viewed on the Transit Division’s website.
A few highlights: routes will change from “round robin” circular routes to “out and back,” meaning that you won’t have to ride a long circuit to get back where you started— you just get on a bus making the return trip on that route. Another feature: a route will pass close to the Veterans Center on East Robinson.
A major complaint I heard from Vets at the Center was that that had to hike/roll their wheelchair over a mile to catch a bus. No longer!
As yet unserved but awaiting future resources: Norman’s Eastside Library (East Alameda) and the Moore Norman Technical Center on Franklin.
A Regional Transit System Plan, including Norman, Oklahoma City and Edmond was approved in April of 2021. Plan calls for commuter rail along the Burlington Northern Santa Fe right-of-way between Norman and Edmond.
There would be a stop at the current railway station on Jones, and potentially another where the tracks pass the Duck Pond, close to OU’s football stadium. (There are additional plans for east-west service involving Tinker Air Force Base and Will Rogers Airport involving “Bus Rapid Transit.”
This system would include buses which would be boarded from raised platforms— like a train or trolley— and with limited stops along the route.)
Regional transit is something for the future.
The Micro Transit Pilot Program is a reality today. If you read several editions of last week’s Transcripts, you’ll know that the program— now called “Norman On-Demand” has been implemented — in partnership with OU’s “Saferide Program.” Service is available Monday — Saturday from 7 PM to 1 AM and from 10 AM to 4 PM on Sundays (Sunday service!).
The first six rides are free. After that, it’s $2 a ride, and another $1 for each additional passenger. During OU student Saferide hours (Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays— 10 Pm to 3 AM) students ride free.
I met with Taylor a couple of days after “Norman On-Demand/Saferide” started. On the first night, there were ten riders; second night ridership increased to 39. Preliminary— but a good sign as to the utility of this program. Taylor took advantage of our meeting to show me the progress being made on the new Norman Transit Center on East Comanche Street.
The center features an air conditioned waiting area and restrooms, and ADA accommodations— all lacking at the old Brooks Street transfer station on the OU campus.
Norman Transit has come a long way in a few short years.
To my mind, Taylor has done a fantastic job. I can only hope that grandson Augie does as well when he takes over in 30 years.
