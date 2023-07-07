Bill Scanlon
For The TranscriptSome time ago, I mentioned a teacher I had while attending Holdenville Junior High School — Mrs. Grace Harrison. Mrs. Harrison was history personified — her husband was in the territorial legislature and helped write the original state constitution. Given this, Mrs. Harrison could teach whatever she chose — and she chose conservation, with civic responsibility woven into the course work. Mrs. Harrison inspires me as I write the following words....
Let me state now that conservation is more than rotating crops and avoiding brush fires. Writ large, conservation for me involves safeguarding natural resources, and caring for our animal friends. In that vein, I want to call your attention to two organizations that I believe fit under my definition: the “Lake Thunderbird Water Alliance” and “Hands Helping Paws.” I’ve previously written about both organizations, and now want to bring you up-to-date on some things which I hope will interest you.
I’ve told you that the Lake Thunderbird Watershed Alliance is a non-profit technical advisory group, composed of concerned citizens from Norman, Moore, Del City and Midwest City — as well a representation from the Central Oklahoma Master Conservancy District and folks who enjoy the recreation the lake provides. The group aims to preserve/improve the watershed, ensure/enhance water quality, and coordinate good management practices with recreational opportunities the lake offers. The Alliance engages in a number of outreach activities that support these aims.
I’m going to mention three — all a part of “Lakes Appreciation Month.” See what you think. First, the Alliance conducted a “Build Your Own Rain Barrel” workshop on July 1st. To state the obvious, rain barrels collect and store water runoffs (from roofs, as an example) that would otherwise runoff into local streams. This harvested rainwater can be used to water lawns and gardens, wash cars, etc. — saving you money on your water bill. Workshop attendees were instructed step-by-step on how to construct and use a rain barrel — and were provided both a rain barrel and appropriate hardware free of charge. Pretty neat!
If you missed the rain barrel workshop, you have two more opportunities as a part of Lakes Appreciation Month. On July 18, Courtney DeKalb-Myers will address “Rain Gardens and You,” discussing rain gardens and how they can be incorporated into residential landscaping. The beauty of raingardens: mitigation of stormwater runoff while reducing pollution flowing toward the lake. Time and location of the workshop: from 5:30 to 6:30 PM at the Cleveland County Extension Office, 601 East Robinson.
Free literature on rain gardens will be available. On July 30, its “Love Your Lake’s Bugs and Fishes.” This workshop will be held at the Thunderbird Boathouse from 2 until 4PM and will feature presentations from Kim Shaw (Blue Thumb) on “bugs” that can be found in lakes and streams in Oklahoma, and Keith Thomas from the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation about fish that can be found in Thunderbird. Snacks drinks will be provided at the Boathouse, 1312 Indian Point Road.
Hands Helping Paws held an Animal Welfare Expo last March. A total of 117 pets were spayed/neutered during the Expo, helping to reduce pet overpopulation in our community — thus avoiding shelter overpopulation and forced euthanization of pets. Hands Helping Paws has already begun planning a similar Expo for March 2024. To be blunt: your help is needed, and eight months is not a long time to organize the event. Last time, a number of Norman veterinarians volunteered their time. Next time, skilled vets will again be needed to perform health checks, operations and vaccinations. Likewise, Vet Techs will be needed to assist.
Volunteer translators would be a godsend, as well as folks who “just want to help” and are willing to act as parking attendants, help set-up and take down tables, chairs, surgery equipment, etc. Right now, the greatest need is for sponsorship— supplies used during the March 2023 Expo must be replaced. If you are an individual or a business that would like to donate, we want to hear from you. If you’re interested in helping— or donating— please email handshelpingpaws.norman@gmail.com. And please watch future columns for more information.
Regarding our furry friends, I have not ignored the Norman Animal Welfare Center and will have more to say about that organization soon. But I’ll offer this timely commercial: the Center is over-capacity with cats (three are sleeping in the manager’s office). If you’re interested in adopting a cat, you can get two for the price of one (the fee is $50). Call 405.292.9736 for information.
I’ll close for now, with the hope that Mrs. Harrison is looking down from somewhere, thinking her words weren’t wasted on the red-headed kid in the third row.
