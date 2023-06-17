Pop went the kumbaya balloon of Norman when the misleading mailers began hitting our mailboxes the Wednesday before the water rate election. What planet did these come from?
What I mean by kumbaya balloon is the city had tacked together a string of victories at the ballot box. They were followed by the productive One Norman Visioning Task force meetings. We had mojo going. Our kumbaya balloon was full of good will.
The theme of the month long One Norman visioning process was unity. It was a worthy endeavor connecting individuals from all backgrounds and finding the common elements that UNITE them all.
Conclusions of the visioning process recommended Norman focus on improving six core elements. One of them was infrastructure. It’s the one big thing that connects us all.
The definition of infrastructure is the basic physical structures (e.g. buildings, roads, power supplies, water supplies) needed for the operation of a society. An operational society is always nice!
Senior Vice President of the Norman Economic Development Coalition (NEDC) Crystal Romanyszyn, chairperson of the One Norman Vision Task Force praised the work of the task force “I am not only thoroughly impressed with all of you but I am encouraged by where we’re at right now, what we’ve been able to accomplish.” We as a city were in a good place.
Six categories were targeted for community improvement. Categories that contained as many as a dozen goals each were quality of life, education, economic development, government, infrastructure and private sector leadership. A safe water supply topped the infrastructure goals.
Those comments and those conclusions teed us up for the prospect of a successful water rate vote. There was consensus on the need and the price was right.
The need was defined as addressing our lead water pipes, addressing the fact half of our water pipes have exceeded their life span, and building a new chlorination plant. Even after an increase our rates would still be among the lowest in the region and in SEC towns.
Then it was like we were in the movie STAR WARS when the “Voter Information Network,” I’m calling them the “Death Star,” dropped a series of anti-water mailers in voters mailboxes. They were ugly and they had a sinister look to them.
As reported in the Norman Transcript Ward 7 City Councilor Stephen T. Holman said the Wednesday mailer was “intentionally misleading” and Ward 8 Councilor Matt Peacock called it “irresponsible and reckless.”
The Death Star’s “dark side” message was amplified in the cafes around town and on social media, but a funny thing happened.
The good of Norman rose to the occasion. It was as if Norman was taking my Aunt Leta’s advice about fit throwing bullies that show up on the play ground. “Pay them no attention,” she would say. And Norman didn’t pay attention to the mailers. The force was with us!
The water rate vote passed by a large double digit margin. With nearly twice (8,000 vs 4,000) as many voters voting in this election when compared to last month’s Visitor tax election. The kumbaya balloon was reinflated. Good job Norman.
I felt like running down to city hall and giving everyone a group hug. I know how bad the improvements are needed to our water infrastructure, how unfair the mailers were, and how hard the city staff has worked on getting this right.
So what about this “Voter Information Network?” Again, according to the Transcript, the “Voter Information Network” was formed in May 2020 and worked with Unite Norman. I call them “Divide Norman,” which certainly was the case in this circumstance.
So I’m proud of Norman for ignoring their scare tactics. When the bully throws a brick, the best thing to do is ignore it.
Adults acting like three year olds throwing fits for attention, don’t deserve attention.
Like good parents Norman didn’t reward bad behavior and I don’t see us doing it in the future either. We’ve turned the page on that book or brick — whichever the case may be.
Heads Up Norman — next big thing we need to tackle is bridges. Like water lines bursting when the fire truck hooks up, we can’t have bridges collapsing all over town like they have the past couple of years.
It’s time to figure out the most cost effective way to repair our worn out bridges. It’s gonna cost everyone a few bucks, but good ain’t cheap and cheap ain’t good.
It’s time to move forward on this one. Again, it’s for our kids or grandkids safety.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.