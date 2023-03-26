“Lola built this joint in ’67, And her boy went off to fight on Christmas Eve, In a war nobody won, she lost her only son. Now everything he loved is what you see.”
— “Jesus and Elvis”,
Kenny Chesney
Growing up, watching the CBS Evening News was a mainstay in our northeast Norman home.
Before dinner was served, Dad would flip on KWTV’s Channel 9 at the appropriate hour as Walter Cronkite anchored the broadcast. His remarks on a nightly telecast 50 years ago this week were not memorable to my teenage self.
It was my father’s reaction that will never escape me. On March 29, 1973, President Nixon declared the end of the Vietnam War and Cronkite lead the news with that pronouncement.
• • •
After the broadcast and dinner, Dad escorted his three teenage sons to the garage where he had hidden a family pack of fireworks.
He took them to the side of our acreage and without saying a word set the entire box on fire, lighting up the red-dirt hillside where we rode our horses and motorcycles. It was a day he had long prayed for.
Our nation’s protracted war was ending. Peace with honor, the president declared. That peace came with a high cost. Nearly 60,000 U.S. casualties, another 150,000 wounded ,1,600 still missing and a divided nation.
• • •
The draft had officially ended two months earlier. One of my two brothers would volunteer and serve in the Navy during peacetime.
All three brothers were teenagers watching the headlines. Our afternoon paper routes afforded us the opportunity to read the dispatches from the war before our parents saw them. It became a game of body counts and we were not winning.
On campus, we had watched student protests from across town. Three years earlier, OU students took over the administration building and demanded and received an audience with President Herbert Hollomon.
• • •
Gov. Dewey Bartlett put the Oklahoma National Guard on alert. Law enforcement officers from around the state converged on campus. Students and outside agitators began protesting the war and disrupted a ROTC parade near Jenkins Avenue and Brooks Street.
The South Oval became fertile ground for the free exchange of opinions on the war.
If not for the cool heads of Hollomon and administrators like David Burr and J.R. Morris, the OU campus could have been a powder keg like Kent State where four students were killed by guardsmen.
• • •
The war split the nation but the losses were personal and the grief endless. Church friends lost their only son. They got the word just before Christmas in 1965. I think of them every time I hear the Kenny Chesney song, “Jesus and Elvis.”
PFC Richard Williams was one of the first soldiers from Norman killed in Vietnam. He was a member of Norman High’s class of 1964.
The U.S. military officially lists 987 Oklahomans killed in Vietnam. Here are the names from our county from the official archives: Robert A. Amspacher, William Webb Blair, Ramey Leo Carpenter, Randall James Craddock, Burley Dean Ezell, Jerry Robert Jones, Richard McWilliams, Charley Mount, Larry Gene Morgan, David Phillip Neislar, Alfred Frank Pospisil, Charles Dwaine Roberts, Leslie Allen Smith, James Ronald Smith, John Michael Tiffany and Carl Eugene Wheeler.
May we never forget their sacrifice and that of their families.
