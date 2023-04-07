In late February, I attended presentations on Homelessness at the First Presbyterian Church here in Norman.
The program was organized by my friend Lynne Miller, and included two other ladies of my acquaintance: Lee Hall and April Doshier. Lee was a member of the City Council’s Ad Hoc Committee on Homelessness (full disclosure: I was on that committee as well); April is the Director at Food and Shelter. Both are untiring advocates for the unsheltered of our city.
Their words that day have been haunting me. What follows are some of my thoughts on the subject.
Lee summarized the results of a study on Homelessness in Norman done by Homebase Incorporated.
It’s called “Gaps Analysis” and one of the first findings of this analysis was that Norman has an acute shortage of affordable housing — most households pay more than 30% of their income on housing, something homeless individuals cannot afford (60% have no source of income; a few others receive non-cash benefits, such as food stamps).
In addition, rental housing is in short supply, in part a reflection of university student demand. and a certain number of landlords refuse to rent to those who have experienced homelessness.
“Gaps Analysis” highlighted the need for low-barrier temporary shelters, supportive services (mental health services, substance abuse treatment), better transportation (to employment, services and shelters), and prevention services — aimed at those living on the margin (facing choices between housing and other basic needs).
April discussed the role of Food and Shelter in supporting the homeless. Breakfast and lunch are served seven days a week, and a food pantry is available weekdays to provide food for the needy. Food and Shelter also serves as a day shelter, offering showers, restrooms, a laundry and support services.
Under contract to the City of Norman, Food and Shelter operates an overnight shelter (Friends House) downtown, for men and women, and maintains a number of small cottages, which allow up to two year’s residence for families.
Food and Shelter (along with the Thunderbird Clubhouse) provides vouches for short-term lodging, and works with Norman’s Continuum of Care organizations to provide services to homeless individuals and families.
Thanks to some generous donations, Food and Shelter is now building “The Share Center,” which will expand the current food pantry to something approximating a supermarket experience.
The center will also provide meeting rooms which will support various activities in support of the homeless.
In passing, I mentioned the Continuum of Care. The Continuum is a group of agencies whose work involves homeless in need. Not a complete list, agencies include United Way, Norman Regional Hospital, Mission Norman, the Women’s Sanctuary (supporting abused women), Bridges, Thunderbird Clubhouse, Cleveland County Mental Health and the Salvation Army. I should mention that the Salvation Arm operates an overnight shelter, food pantry and provides counseling services. Norman churches also provide aid — including rental/utility assistance, food donations and even furniture.
So — is Norman doing the right things to treat homelessness issues, and are we doing those things right? Lynne Miller recommended that I read a book entitled “Rough Sleepers,” by Tracy Kidder. The book describes the experiences of a Boston doctor, Jim O’Connell, and his work with the homeless in that community.
Thirty years into his work, he concluded that this is a multi-faceted challenge — to our health care system, our housing system, our welfare system, our educational system, and our legal (and corrections) system.
O’Connell worked in a city generous in its support of homeless programs — but some of what he espoused has application here — and we are actually making progress.
For example, the City Planning and Community Development Office (Lisa Kreig) recently announced some aid for affordable housing via recent grant awards
• bus routes are being reimagined by Taylor Johnson and the staff of Public Works Transit and Parking Division, and CareVans, operated by the Red Dirt Collective, are helping meet individual needs
• Norman Regional Hospital recently hosted a ribbon cutting for a new Mental Health Facility on its Porter Campus — expanding services and beds available to those in need.
• The Municipal Court now holds dockets where homeless individuals are assigned public service to pay fines — which keeps penalties from mounting, and possibly instilling confidence in individuals that they can do constructive things.
The biggest challenges, in my view, are twofold: the need for a permanent overnight shelter, and the need to better coordinate services (mental health and substance abuse), and employment assistance which would help reduce the proximate causes of homelessness.
Oklahoma City’s Homeless Alliance operates a day shelter which will be replicated by the current Food and Shelter and the new “Share Center.” OKC also has an overnight shelter, “City Care,” which is open to individuals and families.
These agencies are almost completely supported by donations — as are Food and Shelter and the Salvation Army. (I’m told that OKC provides about $300,000 to the Homeless Alliance — the rest, and this is a multi-million dollar operation, comes from donations from car companies, furniture stores and other “big box” entities.)
Norman is operating an overnight shelter on a month-to-month basis. I’d like see more generous support from Norman businesses to underwrite the operation of a permanent shelter, and that operation ought to be managed by agencies qualified to do so.
That ought not be the city’s job — because (I believe) the city should focus more on coordinating services, such as outreach teams, ID fairs (many homeless can’t get jobs because the don’t have IDs — something easily fixed), Federal, state and county resources, etc.
Recently, a friend, “Steve,” told me of the death of his friend Stephanie. Stephanie was an OU graduate and quite intelligent. She had suffered mental illness, and turned to drugs for relief — a classic case.
Were services available to her when needed? Steve cried as he told me of her passing and how needless it seemed. It reminded me that we can only hope to help “Rough Sleepers” one person at a time. If that doesn’t haunt your thoughts ....
