Local ColumnistMonday, Sept. 11, is Patriot Day— a national day of service and remembrance commemorating those who died on Sept. 11, 2001 when terrorists attacked the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon in Virginia, and on United Flight 93 as it crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
Patriot Day is not to be confused with Patriot’s Day, which is celebrated on the third Monday each April — in remembrance of the those who fought the British at Lexington and Concord, Massachusetts in April, 1775. (Longfellow: Tales of a Wayside Inn; The Landlord’s Tale; Paul Revere’s Ride. “Listen my children and you shall hear of the midnight ride of Paul Revere. On the eighteenth of April in Seventy Five; hardly a man is now alive who remembers that famous day and year....”
The Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy lists four qualities of a patriot: special affection for country; personal identification with country; special concern for a country’s well-being; willingness to sacrifice to promote/preserve a country’s good. I submit that these qualities describe not only those in the uniformed services (Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard, Public Health Service), but also our first responders. A case in point is 9/11. Yes, we remember those who perished that fateful day — but I, for one, remember the first responders who turned out in response. I expect we’ve all seen video footage of first responders at the wreckage of the World Trade Center buildings.
Many are familiar with United Flight 93 — and how citizens seized control of that aircraft, probably preventing its crash into the US Capitol. But I can testify through first-hand knowledge of what happened at the Pentagon that Tuesday morning in 2001. I was at the other side of that massive building when the aircraft struck. I witnessed how Pentagon personnel rallied to assist potential victims. I saw fire and police from surrounding jurisdictions (Arlington County, Alexandria) descend on the building to rescue those in immediate danger, and to confine the conflagration. I waited for hours to learn the fate of a friend who worked in the general area of the crash (he survived).
On the evening of Sept. 11, I attended a memorial service for seven members of our church who did not survive the attack. On Sept. 12, I re-entered a building that smelled of smoke and jet fuel. I cheered when the damaged portion of the building reopened less than a year after the incident — testimony to the resilience of the American spirit.
It’s been my privilege to work with members of Norman’s Police and Fire Departments, and I’ve gotten to know some of those who staff Norman Regional’s Emergency Services. I’ve ridden along with both police and fire personnel — to car crashes (including one involving a fatality), structure fires, medical emergencies and even a potential aircraft incident. I’ve also taken advantage of the opportunity to sit in on some of their training — including armed hostage scenarios involving both police and fire personnel. These generalizations aside, let me offer one timely, specific example.
Last Sunday, I volunteered to help serve lunch at Food and Shelter. During that lunch period, I observed one medical emergency and two health-related incidents. The emergency occurred when an individual collapsed — requiring a 911 call for EMSSTAT. The ambulance crew responded, along with a crew from Norman Fire (this is usual practice). The two crews worked seamlessly together to stabilize the patient prior to transport to the hospital. In the meantime, another individual seemed to suffer dizzy spells, and was attended to by one of the medical technicians — while an elderly gentleman, who it appeared had lost any sense of where he was, received assistance of a Norman police officer who had arrived in the scene. All in a day’s work for our first responders, but one that reminded me of the quality of professional first responders who serve us every day.
I submit that our first responders do their jobs in answer to a calling. They do so because of an affection for country and fellow citizens, and they are willing to sacrifice, their lives if necessary, for the good of their country and fellow citizens. I’m proud to know them. And I try to remember and appreciate their service, not just on a special day — but every day. On Sept. 11, I’ll trade emails with the friend I mentioned (we exchange these notes each year to ensure each other is okay). I’ll remember the heroics I witnessed firsthand at the Pentagon. And I’ll probably offer salutes to fire trucks, police cars and ambulances as they pass by....
