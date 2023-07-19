All the rain we've been having brought to mind an old joke: "Did you hear the one about the Great Molasses Flood?" Turns out it was no joke! On January 15, 1919, something very strange happened in Boston, Massachusetts.
On that date, a large storage tank filled with 2.3 million gallons of molasses burst— sending waves of the sticky stuff through the streets of Boston. According to contemporary reports, a wave of molasses 25 feet high, moving at an estimated 35 miles an hour, knocked buildings off their foundations and tipped a streetcar onto its side. Several blocks were flooded to a depth of two to three feet. The Boston Post: "Molasses, waist deep, covered the street.... Here and there struggled a form—whether it was animal of human being impossible to tell.... Horses died like so many flies on sticky flypaper. The more they struggled, the deeper in the mess they were ensnared. Human beings— men and women— struggled likewise." Per the Boston Globe, about 150 people were injured, "... and 21 people (including two children) and several horses were killed. Some were crushed and drowned by the molasses or by the debris that it carried within."
Fortunately, there are no molasses tanks in Norman (that I know of)-- but there is flooding, with consequential dangers to life and property. Each major storm (including those that passed through these past few weeks) brings reports of road closures and stranded cars. We are warned "turn around, and don't drown." Dangers are real. If we are to believe "the science," swiftly flowing water only a few inches deep is enough to sweep us off our feet. Life is too precious not to heed these warnings.
Property damage is a real thing— manifest all over the city— and I'll speak from personal experience. Since 2007, my house (and those surrounding me) has flooded three times. The first instance, in August 2007, my wife and I woke up at 5 AM, and rolled out of bed into six inches of water. We flooded again in 2015 and 2016. A real pain, mitigated somewhat by having flood insurance. We suffered considerable inconvenience, but repairs were made to the house, where we continue to reside. As a "reward" for these experiences, I was appointed to participate in Mayor Lynne Miller's Citizens Storm Water Committee. You may recall that this Committee recommended a storm water utility and related bond issue-- which were defeated by voters. My purpose is not to rehash ancient history, except to say that I Iearned a lot about water quality and flood mitigation alternatives. I will also say that the Committee's report was a de facto update to the 2009 Storm Water Master Plan. And though the utility and bond were defeated, Norman has made some progress, albeit minimal. For example, the Committee's updated priority list (things to be purchased if revenue was available) included the purchase of a TV truck to facilitate inspection of storm sewer lines. Some "end of year" funds were found, and the truck was purchased. I've seen it in action. Another step in the right direction: updated Engineering Design Criteria (EDCs)— which require new commercial and residential developments to meet up-to-date standards (previous EDCs dated to 1996.) These new criteria mandate more detailed meteorological and topographic models be used in platting developments.
Getting back to my neighborhood— positive things are happening! It seems that Public Works discovered that grants to mitigate flooding were available from Federal Emergency Management (FEMA). These grants offer a 75/25 cost share for mitigation projects. The criterion: FEMA flood insurance claims must exceed an certain amount. My neighborhood qualifies, and work is finally underway-- just a few months short of the 16th anniversary of our first flooding episode. Seems to me that there may be other neighborhoods in Norman that could benefit. Flood insurance claims provide the necessary documentation. You don't have to live in a flood plain to qualify (my house is NOT in a flood plain). Think about it.
Public Works Director Shawn O'Leary was recently quoted in a TV interview as re-stating the need for a storm water utility in Norman. I'm obviously biased, but I agree. There are so many documented needs that could be satisfied by increased revenue (a list can be found in the Citizens Storm Water Committee report). The late Harold Heiple, a friend, opined in 2009 "give me dollar for storm water, and I'll spend that dollar." I imagine that Norman would be much farther ahead in mitigating storm water problems if we'd been collecting that dollar.
So— we won't suffer dead horses in the street as a result of a molasses flood, but we likely will continue to experience flooding issues from storm water. Get flood insurance, and listen to Public Works and Utilities experts the next time they mention "Storm Water." Politics aside, this sounds like something we can do to make Norman that better place to live.
