Norman H. Hammon
For The Transcript
In fact, Norman enjoys a vibrant and constantly evolving arts community that is ever present in the lives of Norman residents. The arts are so well integrated into Norman, that many, perhaps too many, take their presence for granted.
On Tuesday, the residents of Norman have the opportunity to vote to strengthen the arts in our community with an affirmative vote for an increase in the hotel/motel tax; a tax Norman residents do not pay, but, from which they derive the benefits of artistic experiences throughout the year.
Norman, known as the “City of Festivals,” produces dozens of annual artistic events, from its major festivals which attract tens of thousands, to dozens of theatre performances, philharmonic and other concerts, poetry readings, book signings, and exhibits.
What most Norman residents probably do not know is the economic impact of those events. In addition to the obvious cultural benefits, according to 2017 Americans for the Arts: Arts and Economic Prosperity Study, The arts of Norman attract an audience of over 1 million to their programs and events each year, with one-third or more of that audience coming from outside Norman. Those audience members, along with the organizations’ own spending to produce programming, generates $56 MILLION in economic impact ...yes, $56 MILLION! This $56 Million in turn contributes an additional $4.8 million in State and Local tax revenue.
Who makes all this possible? How did this come about?
Quite simply, the Norman Arts Council is the organization at the epicenter of this programming and economic impact for the community.
In the summer of 1980, the Norman Arts Council joined with Norman Parks and Recreation, and those interested in forming a local Tourism Bureau, to advocate for a hotel/motel tax of 4%. The result was the Norman Arts Council receiving one-quarter of the funds from this new tax. In later years, the population of Norman, by city-wide vote, overwhelmingly increased this tax to 5% (the May 9 proposal would increase the tax to 8%).
Empowered by this public investment, the Norman Arts Council created one of the most innovative arts grants program to be found anywhere. Sixty percent of the funding the NAC receives from hotel/motel tax funds, is distributed to over two dozen arts and humanities organizations. An additional 12% of the funding supports individual artists through scholarships, grants and programs.
To help guide the distribution of these funds, the NAC went beyond mere funding for the arts to create the Norman Arts & Humanities Roundtable, an advisory committee, on all matters arts, including the design and format of the NAC grant program. The Roundtable has grown to become a forum for arts organizations in creating policy for the arts and arts funding in our community. The Chair of the Roundtable, elected by its membership, also serves as a member of the NAC Board of Directors.
What the reader of this column must clearly understand ... is no one else in the state does this!
In most communities in our state, if there is a hotel/motel tax, those funds are typically dedicated to a range of business and economic development efforts and/or a tourism entity.
Where community based arts organizations receive local public funds, it is typically from their city’s General Fund as a part of the typical municipal budget process. In Norman, funding for the Norman Arts Council and its programming goes through the City of Norman Budget process, but, the key difference is that the amount of funding dedicated to the arts is mandated by ordinance from a vote of the people (such as the vote on Tuesday).
But the good works of the Norman Arts Council have gone far beyond mere administration of hotel/motel funds ...
When the pandemic led to an almost two-year lock down, hotel/motel funding all but dried up, leaving many Norman Arts organizations in fiscal jeopardy. The NAC acted swiftly to advocate with the Norman City Council for a one-time allocation from the General Fund to replace lost hotel/motel tax dollars. In their wisdom, the City Council not only replaced the lost funds but gave extra funding to the Norman Arts Council to help arts organizations replace funds lost from other donors during the pandemic.
A year later, the Norman Arts Council once again went to bat for Norman Arts when it applied for and receive a $250,000 grant directly from one of the National Endowment for the Arts American Rescue Plan Act program. In all, the NAC was able to raise nearly $1 million to keep the Norman Arts afloat during the pandemic.
On May 9, Norman voters are asked to approve an increase in the hotel tax. While an increase from 5% to 8% may seem substantial, it is well within the normal range other cities levy in our state. If passed, the two dozen Norman Arts organizations will see a significant increase in their grant funds for the fiscal year, which begins on July 1, and beyond.
Imagine — if the Arts in Norman can create a return on investment of $56 Million dollars for our community from one quarter of the current 5% hotel tax, just think of what they can do with one quarter of an 8% hotel tax!
