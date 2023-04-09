My friend and fellow Transcript columnist Dr. Joe Carter routinely opines on local politics and animals, two somewhat unrelated subjects he is passionate about. His father, Joe Sr., and wife Terri were journalists and their love of writing seems to have rubbed off on Dr. Joe.
His recent columns taking stock of Norman’s urban wildlife reminded me of numerous encounters with critters, large and small. Our county’s location in the state’s crosstimbers region brings a legion of animals from deer, skunks, bears, foxes, raccoons, coyotes, birds and reptiles.
If you take the time and remember we’re all sharing this little corner of the world, you can enjoy the view and co-exist. Spring may be the best time, too.
• • •
Just last week, a young fox was walking down Pickard Avenue south of Lindsey Street. He was scavenging for food and looked emaciated. Likely he had traveled up Imhoff Creek from the Canadian River in search of a good meal.
His presence went mostly unnoticed by passing cars. The location was less than a block from where a small bear ventured into a tree on Elmwood Drive.
A few blocks away on that same morning, a single yellow-crowned night heron had returned to its spring and summer nesting spot in the small creek adjacent to the Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History.
He was likely a scout as as many as eight birds were seen there this past summer. Their return is a sign of spring for many who walk or ride that trail.
• • •
A while back two raccoons had taken up nightly residence on my back porch. They were kind of novel and cute for a few days but our other pets grew tired of them.
My photo of them was shown to then police chief Phil Cotten in hopes of getting his animal control colleagues out to trap and remove them to the wild.
“Hard to tell who they are,” he told me at a Rotary Club meeting. “Looks like they’re both wearing masks.”
Humor aside, the raccoons eventually left but their offspring were likely the ones that took up residence in my attic a few years later.
• • •
On another occasion, a vicious looking snake was trapped under a box in my driveway. Instead of animal control, the dispatcher sent a rookie patrol officer to remove the snake and take him back to the creek.
He put the boxed snake in his trunk but when he got to the creek the snake was nowhere to be found. The patrol car had to be taken out of service while mechanics searched the wheel wells and back seat for the missing reptile.
The officer’s only error was making the situation known on the police radio. It was a rookie mistake that his fellow officers still make light of.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.