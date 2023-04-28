A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away (actually: Alabama), I attended an Air Force school — where they made you RUN!
It was August, hot and steamy, and I vowed that when I left that place, my exercise days were over. Except they weren’t.
It seems that I got into a habit that, decades later, I can’t break. Six days a week, I’m up early, and out on the roads in our neighborhood.
(I guess I’m resting on that seventh day — but it’s because I have a breakfast meeting at 6 AM with some friends from church. I give myself that one day of rest — but often feel there’s something missing on that day.)
Exercise can be habit forming — at least that’s my experience- and my exercise is running. Since those Alabama days, I’ve competed in so many fun-runs and races that I can’t count them all.
I’ve run 5 kilometers (3.1miles), 10Ks (6.2 miles), 5 miles, 10 miles, 15 miles, metric marathons (26.2 kilometers- 16.2 miles) and marathons (26.2 miles).
(Gee whiz factoid: the run from the Plains of marathon to Athens was 26 miles — but the British extended the distance during an Olympic marathon held in London so the finish line would be in front of the royal palace.)
Some of my runs have been in beautiful surroundings — for instance the Cherry Blossom Ten Mile Race held around the Tidal Basin in Washington — in early April as the cherry trees are blooming.
Another: The Governor’s Bay Bridge Run over the Chesapeake Bay just east of Annapolis, Maryland.
During one particular Bay Bridge Run, sailing yachts participating in a round-the world race had just set sail from Annapolis, and were tacking under the bridge as we ran over it — a spectacular sight.
Closer to home, I’ve run around both Oklahoma City lakes, and participated in the Red Bud Classic a number of times; ditto, the Brookhaven Run. I have a shelf in my closet, groaning with T-Shirt souvenirs from these runs.
One of my daughters ran cross country in high school and walked on to the OU track team. She was good enough to capture a number of conference championships and was All American in the 10,000 Meters (10K) her senior year.
She earned a scholarship along the way, but because of NCAA rules then in effect, she could not accept a $50 prize she earned while home on spring break. (Times have changed.)
Her track experience took place while we were living in Virginia. When we moved back to Norman, her former coach at OU, J D Martin, took me aside and told me that it was time for me to “pay back.”
Through his encouragement, I became a nationally certified track official.
My tales about running, and my role as track official leads me to the real topics — other than lecturing on the benefits of exercise — that I wanted to write about. My first comment is about the resiliency of youth.
At the John Jacobs Invitational Track Meet at OU last Friday and Saturday, I had the privilege of meeting a number of athletes from Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee.
Their school — and their home track — had been torn asunder by the Category EF3 tornado that hit the town. I’m not sure that I could handle the stress, yet here they were- doing they’re absolute best. I was in awe....
The second thing I wanted to mention comes from my new friend, Regina Stewart. I ran into Regina at the John Jacobs Meet.
She told me that she read these columns (for which I thanked her, profusely), and then she asked me if I knew anything about the OK Senior Games.
I’d heard about these games but was the sum of my knowledge. Regina gave me a flyer and encouraged me to “get smart.” I followed her advice and went online: www.okseniorgames.com.
The first thing I learned was about Regina — and her participation in these games on a national level. She’s quite an athlete and is also very active in organizing Senior Games in Oklahoma.
I learned that the Senior Games are open to individuals 50 and older. There’s competition in 5K and 10K runs, 5K power walks, 5K race walks, bowling, tennis, table tennis, golf croquet, shuffleboard, cycling, cornhole, badminton, archery, pickleball, racquetball, etc.
There’s also disk golf, water walking, line dancing and even weightlifting. Competitions are held in Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Shawnee, Yukon, Edmond, Moore and of course, Norman.
(Norman Parks and Recreation venues will host aquatic events at Westwood; excellent pickleball courts can be found at the 12th Avenue Rec Center.)
I guess what I’m saying is that there are no excuses! There’s something for everyone. As a reminder, find details at www.okseniorgames.com.
I began by commenting about how the Air Force made me run, and how running became a habit. I’m not sure that the term “running” applies to me anymore.
First, I ran, then I jogged, now I “shuffle.” But I’m still on the roads. Tomorrow, I’ll participate in something called the Senior Marathon — a part of OKC’s annual Memorial Marathon.
Us old folks are asked to run 25 miles in the days and weeks before showing up on race day.
We’ll run the last 1.2 miles (to complete that marathon distance of 26.2 miles) on Saturday morning. Wish me luck; I’m going for a same day finish.
