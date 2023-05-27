Unique times present unique opportunities. It wasn’t that long ago a 3% loan was just another loan.
Today it’s a good deal. It’s spawned an idea floating around city hall.
The city council has already held a study session on the subject.
This idea has the potential to profoundly affect the availability of affordable housing in our fair city.
This idea reminded me of a similar plan implemented a few years ago comprising micro-loans to farmers in Vietnam.
A group of Oklahomans were working on a problem. The problem was how to help farmers in Vietnam move up the economic ladder.
These industrious farmers were asking for a hand up more than a hand out. The program needed to be simple and sustainable.
The plan was to make micro-loans to farmers with the proceeds from the loan being used to buy a bred cow.
The terms were simple. When the calf from the cow was sold they would pay off the loan.
This left the farmer with a cow free and clear from encumbrance to produce more calves down the road moving the farmer turned rancher into a different economic class.
The money paid back to the loan fund could then be reused — making a loan to another farmer helping him raise the economic prospects of his or her family.
Similar in nature, Norman city hall is looking at creating an Affordable Housing Revolving Trust Fund.
Instead of spending federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds the city council is looking into seeding this trust fund with the $6.4 million dollars set aside for affordable housing.
The money then will be used to make loans at favorable interest rates to qualified builders interested in constructing affordable housing for individuals with qualifying incomes.
As reported by the Norman Transcript Norman City Manager Darrel Pyle explains the uniqueness of the plan.
Mr. Pyle noted by creating an Affordable Housing ‘revolving’ fund it could mean investment for another affordable housing project would be available down the road without using any city general revenue fund money.
“The concept of having this program established that would revolve dollars back into the fund to expand your capabilities without competing for your discretionary, general fund dollars ... it does put Norman in a unique place where can solve problems,” he said.
“Anytime you can solve these problems with a bucket of federal money and not wean a new program under your general fund is a real win,” Pyle said.
Consultant Wanda DeBruler said Norman is doing something unique compared to other cities in Oklahoma.
“I think it’s great what you’re doing because we’re not aware of any other communities doing it,” she said. “Initially we did some inquiries with developers to ask them what would interest you to come to a city. The package you have is very appealing to the developers, especially right now because of the market.”
What is a revolving fund? It’s basically a loan fund that is paid back and the money is reused being loaned again and again.
The Vietnamese micro-loan fund initially raised $100,000 which served as a corpus to make loans to approximately 75 different farmers.
They have reused the repaid loan proceeds to make new loans.
Through this process they have been able to help 100’s of farmers using the same money over and over. In effect this program will live into perpetuity.
The Affordable Housing Revolving Trust Fund has the potential to do the same thing with its money being used over and over again.
Any city in Oklahoma theoretically could create one of these funds using their federal or any other seed money.
At the time of the writing of this article there are rumors circulating around the state Capitol of something similar to the Norman plan being considered by the State of Oklahoma. But who knows what’s happening up there?
Does any one ever know what’s happening up there? (The shrugging shoulders emoji here!)
Anyway — Norman seems to be onto something with great promise for municipalities wanting to solve their own problems regarding affordable housing.
This is a bold common sense move — not spending one time federal money but to save it into a revolving fund that would in theory fund affordable housing into perpetuity. Many people like the prospects of it.
It will interesting to watch this evolve in Norman and to see what the state does as well over the next few months. Awareness of the need to tackle affordable housing, thankfully, seems to be hitting a crescendo.
