Every bridge has a story. The Havenbrook Street bridge over Brookhaven Creek collapsed on a normal fall afternoon in 2016. There was no warning. It wasn’t hit by a truck. It wasn’t struck by lightning. It just failed.
This bridge is located in a well-to-do part of town south of Robinson Street, east of 36th Avenue NW. The 2400 vehicles that travel it daily in west Norman dodged a bullet. No one was hurt.
Its life began innocently enough roughly 50 years ago with the hopes and dreams of the “Spring Brook Addition” and its 136 houses riding on it.
This bridge was made up of eight, 72-inch corrugated metal culverts. It was built in the early days of development of west Norman.
Shawn O’Leary Director of Public Works recalls, “The development of the Spring Brook Addition marked the beginning of single family, multi-family and commercial development in close proximity to Interstate 35. The Developer was IPR, Inc, whose President was Mr. Tom Gray.
The Brookhaven Addition was well under development to the west by Don Cies. The mobile home court on West Main Street had already been developed by Harold Liddell. The extension of public utilities and other public services west of I-35 by the City of Norman was in its early stages.”
Mr. O’Leary goes on to recall the frightening events when the bridge caved in.
“On that day, the culverts collapsed because the bottom of each culvert was completely deteriorated. The road over the culverts dropped about 2 1/2 vertical feet.”
He went on to say, “NPD was notified and responded immediately. The road was closed to traffic. Public Works crews were dispatched to the site. The City Manager and Council were notified of the bridge failure and road closure.”
To me one of the most troubling things about this bridge failure is its randomness. It wasn’t during a flood. We weren’t receiving torrential rains.
It didn’t wash away with pounding waters. It just quit. On a nice quiet Sunday afternoon it packed up its bags and went away.
The entire bridge structure was replaced adding nine (9) 108” culverts, plus headwalls, street and sidewalk. Final cost equalled $275,000, all in-house services so this cost does not reflect labor and equipment costs. If the bridge had been replaced by a private contractor, the cost would have been over $700,000. The City’s budget was not adequate at that time to replace the bridge with private contracting services.
The bridge was closed for 6 months. A six-member city crew completed the project, but they had to attend to other duties at times, so the construction took longer than anticipated. Winter weather also hampered progress on the bridge project.
As of 2021, Oklahoma’s rank for off-system bridges in “poor” condition was 40th in the nation. So were a top 10 state in poor bridges. Yeah!
Oklahoma cares for interstate bridges. They are in better shape, but not those in the cities. So, don’t expect the State to help. Their conscience or lack thereof allows them to call a special legislative session to give tax cuts to those who need them the least.
Their conscience or lack thereof somehow allows them to give a billion bucks to a multinational corporation for the possibility of 3500 jobs in Pryor.
In contrast, what if their conscience said let’s give a billion bucks to the cities to fix bridges to improve public safety? It would be a game changer.
Well — it’s OK if they don’t, we are Norman. We lead Oklahoma most of the time anyway. We can take care of ourself.
We have the opportunity make it easier for those of us (which is all of us) that drive over worn out bridges, to sleep better at night.
Tuesday, October 10. We will be voting on a bond issue to accelerate the process of repairing or replacing the bridges in our city that represent the most serious safety hazards and risk of closure.
This will be a low turnout election. It’s not sexy. It’s not a divisive social issue. It’s not going to blow up and go viral on social media attracting the attention of the general public.
It’s an election that those that care will decide. It will be decided by you — the Supervoter — and thank goodness for you.
Thank goodness for the grown ups in the room that get up every morning and do one thing — their job!
So here’s your job. Research this. Go to Normanok.gov/BridgeByBridge. Look at the pictures. Heck, drive around and look at the bridges.
Tell me replacing and repairing these bridges isn’t urgent. Tell me replacing and repairing these bridges isn’t important.
Just like the time tested time management exercise says when its urgent and important, we need to take care of it — first things first!
The absentee ballot request deadline is September 25. The early voting days are October 5 & October 6. Election Day is October 10. Supervoters — Let’s get it done.
Vote YES for bridges.
