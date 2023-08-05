It’s been 3 years since a trout looked at an Elk Hair Caddis on the Conejos river in southern Colorado. This year was different.
Maybe it was because the river flow was running 150% of normal in late July. Maybe it was because the winter snow pack was 200% of normal. Maybe it was because it was 87 degrees at 10,000 feet. Who knows?
All I know is there were Caddisfly hatches all day long every day and the trout were in a feeding frenzy.
Terri & I got away for our 43rd wedding anniversary with 3 horses and three dogs.
We traveled to our frequent anniversary spot. The Conejos river canyon in southern Colorado — where we honeymooned.
I still often wonder why Terri said “yes”when I asked her to marry me? We were sophomores in college and 19 years olds when I asked. We were married a year later.
She didn’t get an engagement ring. She didn’t get a Diamond. She got a $400 gold band at the wedding on July 20, 1980.
We were married in the Methodist Church in Clinton, OK — her hometown. I still remember Rev. Welch being whiny about us/her wanting three songs in our ceremony. Two was standard.
I didn’t care other than I wanted her to have whatever she wanted. I wanted her to be happy.
I wanted to be with her 24/7. I wanted to get married and get the heck out of town!
We wound up in southern Colorado for our honeymoon mainly because it was free and it wasn’t hot. We keep going back.
We were both raised Okie worm fishermen but we have evolved into quite snobby dry fly fishermen. No nymphing for us.
For forty years the dry fly fishing wasn’t hard to figure out. The predominant insect on the Conejos River was the caddisfly. There were always a few stoneflies.
The occasional green drake and a dun mayfly or two, but the overwhelming source of food for the brown trout in the Conejos river was the caddisfly.
Elk hair caddis are dry flies. Life-like artificial impersonators of the live insect.
They are typically varying shades of brown with no tail and float very high on top of the water. They impersonate an adult caddisfly fluttering down to the waters surface to lay her eggs.
When trout look up and see them I figure they see my equivalent of a brownie or piece of chocolate cake floating down the river. They devour it.
But that hasn’t been the case the last couple years on the Conejos. There haven’t been many caddisfly and the green drake and dun mayfly have ruled.
I was on Pico with Hal in-tow packing our gear. They are ex-Cowhorse’s. She was on Whiskey, an ex-Reiner. We had ridden about four miles up a side canyon.
Our theory is to get further away from the parking lot than most old men fishermen can hike. Less fishermen and less fishing pressure equals more fish.
We tied our mounts to some trees in the shade. Dawned our gear. Put our rods together and hiked down to the water.
It was on the banks where Terri scanned around noting the insects in the air after I asked her “what fly are you gonna try?”
She said “a #12 elk hair caddis” as she was digging thru her fly box. I chuckled and thought to myself. “That hasn’t worked in years!”
I said “sounds good.” It’s always a friendly competition when we fish together.
I tied on my #14 CDC Mahogany Dun — a mayfly impersonator. It has been the “go to” dry fly pattern for the past couple of years.
She fished one side and I fished the other. Cast after cast she hauled in fish. She worked them expertly never breaking her 6X tippet.
Her knot which kept the fly on her line never weakened. She kept “fluffing” that fly up with silicone dry fly powder.
She expertly floated it into pool after pool.
After about her twelfth brown trout between 14 and 20 inches I asked, “Hey, you have any more of those Elk Hair Caddis in your fly box?”
And so it was for our 43rd anniversary. I was humbled again by Terri Kim Hancock Carter. Just like I was 43 years ago.
Our Todd Crawford trained horses were great. We rode them for 4 days over 30 miles thru rivers, snow, hail storms, thunder and lightning. They never flinched.
The only thing we didn’t do is go “Yellowstone” and ride them into the river and start casting. We had to save something for next time!
Happy anniversary, TC! Cheers to 43 years.
