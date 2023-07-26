Joe Carter
For The TranscriptThe Washington Post recently told a frightening tale. As I retell it do me a favor and when I use the word Arizona substitute Oklahoma. When I say Saudi Arabia think China and when I say alfalfa replace it with marijuana. The parallels are breath taking.
Alfalfa is so scarce in Saudi Arabia that they spent over $47 million for a field in Arizona. It’s a big field! But the question is why? Arizona’s lax regulatory environment was the catalyst. Scarce regulations on foreign land ownership and water usage were the key.
Saudi Arabia conscientiously chooses not to use its water resources for alfalfa production. Industrial-scale farming of forage crops such as alfalfa is banned to conserve the Persian Gulf nation’s limited water supply.
They choose to raise alfalfa in Arizona then ship it to Saudi Arabia to feed their cattle. Sounds expensive but it must be worth it or they wouldn’t do it.
Now I’m not saying the Chinese government buys land in Oklahoma to grow marijuana and ship it home. But honestly how do we know? Oklahoma’s lack of marijuana regulations makes it the wild, wild, west here.
A recent study showed estimates of Oklahoma’s production of marijuana exceeds Oklahoma’s demand for marijuana by ten fold. In other words if Oklahoma’s production of marijuana is “X.” Oklahoma’s consumption of marijuana is 10% of “X.” The question is — where does the other 90% go?
Our state Attorney General seems to be trying to figure it out. I’m grabbing my popcorn, sitting back and watching to see how that unfolds.
In 2016 when the initiative petition for legalization of medical marijuana was being circulated there were scant regulations mentioned. Can you blame the marijuana industry? They wrote the petition — what industry would write regulations on itself?
According to ballotpedia the initiative petition did not —provide a list of qualifying conditions, allow employers to use drug tests for marijuana, restrict where dispensaries can be located, make the amount of marijuana that can legally be possessed by a license holder smaller, restrict personal cultivation of marijuana, and establish other restrictions to prevent the abuse of medical prescriptions for those without a medical need.
It’s at this point where our state’s leadership team should have stepped in and made a compromise. You had to have had your head buried in the Saudi Arabian sand not to know that state question 788 to legalize medical marijuana was going to pass by a large margin.
Call it political nativity or arrogance or both but our state leaders refused to compromise.
They could have “copy and pasted”legislation outlining common sense regulations from about any other state with a medical marijuana industry and been better than what we have. This would have nullified the need for an initiative petition.
But No, we had to leave their head in the sand hoping for the best but we got the worst. A marijuana store on every corner and farms producing marijuana for the world for all we know.
Oklahoma has scant water regulation as well. We just happen to have more rain than Arizona so it isn’t as big of an issue, but Arizona is running out of water. It’s likely, without dramatic changes, that future use in major cities will be limited.
Which circles us back around to the Saudi Arabian alfalfa fields. Their water consumption is equivalent to that of a city of more than 50,000 people. It’s likely the new Governor of Arizona will cancel some leases and tighten loose regulations. The inevitable lawsuit will put the global fight for water smack dab in the middle of the Arizona desert.
There are signs of early water war skirmishes in Oklahoma also. Whenever Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City get low they drain Canton lake in northwest Oklahoma to fill it back up angering citizens in that area. Enid is building a giant water line bringing water from Kaw lake in eastern Oklahoma their direction.
In addition to water, Oklahoma lacks common sense state wide land use regulations, most states have these. Ag preservation statutes to protect family famers from sky rocketing property taxes as land values appreciate is one. Regulations on where marijuana farms can sprout up are needed as well. Who wants a Chinese marijuana operation to sprout up next door like the one in Kingfisher county where 4 Chinese nationals were murdered last year?
In summary we don’t want over regulation, but we don’t want under regulation either. We want right size regulation. Regulations that give equal weight to all parties involved for the good of us all.
A FOLLOW UP TO ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT GONE WRONG
Last weeks story about economic development going south drew a lot of responses.
A former state representative shared with me these stories:
“OKC and Shreveport La. were locked in a battle for a new Boeing plant. Fortunately for us, we lost and Shreveport “won”. They poured tons of concrete and built roads and gave away many millions — $450 if I remember correctly. But, no plant ever was built and you never heard of a Boeing plane built in Shreveport.”
He went on to tell, “A Chinese company bought the rights, patents, etc. to build the old English MG cars. They wanted to put a manufacturing plant in Ardmore, OK. The State was all in on the deal, but Ardmore’s airport needed to be upgraded to handle 747 aircraft, which would haul in parts and materials and haul out the millions of cars that were built there. So Oklahoma poured a jillion yards of concrete to make the runways thicker and longer to accommodate the expected air freight. What happened next? Nothing, the deal fell through, no cars were ever built, but at least Ardmore can handle a 747 landing there if it is ever necessary!”
And so it goes!
NRCHA HACKAMORE CLASSIC HEADS TO TULSA, OKLAHOMA
Norman is looking at building an equestrian facility as an economic driver. Tulsa just landed a big horse show that had been in Memphis, TN.
According to the Tulsa regional tourism office the event is set to bring over 650 horses and nearly 2,000 competitors and fans from across the country to Tulsa. With over 5,500 area hotel room nights booked, the show is estimated to have a direct economic impact of more than $2.5 million, with a total economic impact estimated at nearly $4.5 million.
That’s good stuff!
