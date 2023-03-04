In 1889, Richard and Sarah Brown staked their claim on the north side of the Canadian River. They chose their 160 acres well.
The native soil was covered with the legendary “Four Horsemen” grasses of the Prairie — the Big Bluestem, the Little Bluestem, Indiangrass and Switchgrass. These species are the nucleus of the prairiegrass ecosystem that once covered most of the central plains of North America.
Bad luck soon fell and Richard passed away, leaving Sarah a widow. But like most Oklahoma women, she was strong of spirit.
I have no doubt the “Four Horsemen” helped her live the required 10 years on her land by producing hay and feeding livestock. She legally received her quarter section in 1899. She was one of the few women in Oklahoma territory to be titled land. It’s located next to John H. Saxon Park in southeast Norman.
This is just one of many interesting stories surrounding Saxon Park.
John H. Saxon was a B-17 aircraft commander during World War II. He was appointed to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point after the war. In 1949, he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in engineering and was assigned to Vance Air Force Base in Enid. This is where he began his teaching career.
He founded Saxon Publishers in 1981 in Norman (another homegrown Norman business — take note economic development team) and authored or co-authored nine math textbooks covering grades four through 12. His last two textbooks covered calculus and physics.
The decorated veteran of three wars and his family donated the land for today’s Saxon Park.
Saxon Park is wonderful, with many trails for great hiking and bird watching. Millions of dollars worth of improvements will be done shortly because of funding from 2015’s Norman Forward bond issue..
We look forward to the completion of easy walking connections to the park for homeowners across Highway 9 and additional connections to the Lake Thunderbird trail. Connecting the Saxon Park trails south and west to the new Canadian River Park is hoped for as well.
Trails with engaging signage will allow Normanites to learn of the fascinating history of this area and these parks.
Local lore has it that the old Saxon Publishing warehouse is built on the spot where cattle pens held steers as they recovered from crossing the Canadian river on the Arbuckle-Shawnee Trail. A branch of the famed Chisholm Trail.
If you head south from Saxon Park following Still Creek along the historic Chisholm Trail you run into Bishop creek as it empties into the Canadian. Bishop Creek is rich in history as well.
Traveling north up Bishop Creek you’ll find “Abner Norman’s Camp.” Abner Norman is the surveyor namesake of Norman. Most people in town call this location the intersection of Lindsey Street and Porter Avenue. Few people know it’s where Norman began.
The famed Chickasaw rancher Montford Johnson and his cowboys camped here as well, watering their horses in the year-round, spring-fed creek’s pools. This is not only a road intersection, but it’s also the intersection of Norman’s rich Native American and European history.
Heading west from Bishop Creek at the Canadian River junction you soon run into Adkins Crossing. Pryor Adkins and his boys established a ferry business and later built the first bridge connecting Norman to McClain county at this location.
Traveling further west along the river you cross under I-35 and intersect Cherry Creek Park. Cherry Creek Park is the beginning of the “Ten Mile Flats” portion of the Canadian River. It is where Montford Johnson would challenge neighboring Comanche & Kiowa nations to games. Montford would include competitions with his Chickasaw ponies, pitting them against Comanche and Kiowa Ponies — all of which were the precursors to the modern American Quarter Horse.
Capturing Norman’s history with a Canadian River park cradling Norman’s southern end is in Norman’s future. Connecting it to Saxon Park and Lake Thunderbird via the trails is an achievable dream.
People look for greenways and open spaces when they choose where to live.
People love history as well. Norman has so much of it. So many stories like John H. Saxon’s, Sarah’s, Pryor’s, and Montford’s to tell.
A great park running from Cherry Creek Park east to Saxon Park would capture Norman’s most underutilized asset — the Canadian River.
This park is included in the Norman Parks Master Plan with a public rating of very highly desired. It’s been on the books since 1985.
As Norman begins visioning its future I hope we don’t forget to vision stories like Sarah’s. I also hope we can vision how we can reshape the first impression of Norman for the 35,000 daily travelers coming from the south with a Canadian River park. A park of restoration and history embracing nature.
A park with trails for hiking, biking and horseback riding. Braided prairie rivers like the Canadian are unique to Oklahoma. They are disappearing. Preservation of the Canadian River only adds to our quality of life. It adds to Norman’s quality of life. Please support it as Norman dreams of its future.
