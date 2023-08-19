A Captain points her or his ship towards a goal of safely arriving at port. The prevailing winds may shift. The tides may rise and fall, but a good captain adapts to the circumstances. A good Captain leads.
In parenting, trying to “keep your kids between the lines, not on the line” usually works out in the end.
The great horse trainers will tell you the secret to leading a colt to water is “making the right thing easy and the wrong thing hard.”
Football coaches say, “set yourself up for success.”
And so it can be said of Norman over the last 5 or so years. We have had many challenges — small and large — but we have persevered and even thrived.
The big challenges have been macro in scope. A pandemic, violence, injustice and evidence of systemic racism across the nation cast its shadow over Norman.
Through it all our mayors, city council members, city manager and city staff have guided us well. They have kept us between the lines. They have made the right thing easy.
When a highly contagious virus arrived in Norman our city council enacted common sense public safety policies. One’s that were recommended by our own OU College of Public Health — a nationally ranked top 10 college.
These policies saved lives in our city as evidenced when comparing morbidity and mortality data in other cities shying from those recommendations to ours.
These actions were controversial but leadership kept us between the lines. Especially when both philosophic sides of the argument were either calling for more or for less action.
When police nationwide were under scrutiny and many members of our community felt uneasy. When the city itself was at a boiling point — calmer heads prevailed.
Our city manager and our police chief lead the way again by making the right thing easy.
Peaceful protests and non-violence were the norm in Norman. That didn’t just happen. It happened because of bold decisive leadership.
When America elected a vitriolic President that shattered the norms of public decorum. We saw name calling, misinformation, and bad behavior creep into city council.
But when the line was crossed by one of our elected officials we saw the city boldly lead by removing that council member. Then we saw the citizens boldly lead by not re-electing that person to office. Again, that’s leadership.
On the economic front in the midst of the pandemic the economy was in free fall. Unemployment sky rocketed. Sales tax receipts plummeted. Hotel taxes nearly evaporated. What did the city do? They led.
The city manager and finance director — with scalpel like precision — cut expenses without compromising the excellent delivery of core service to our citizens.
When proposed budgets were balanced with hiring freezes, the city council led by ending the UNP TIF allocation adding four million dollars a year to the general fund.
Visit Norman didn’t fold their cards and go home because of no hotel tax revenue.
No, they sucked it up and went to work. They planned for the end of the pandemic.
Their executive director and staff exhibited decisive leadership. They set us up for success.
Because of all of these actions and because Norman is Norman, we emerged from COVID with all cylinders firing. The majority of our economic parameters exceeded most if not all cities in Oklahoma including OKC and Tulsa. Wages are up, unemployment is down, city sales tax receipts are at record highs. This again is not a coincidence.
It is because of bold leadership. The voters, elected city officials and city staff have joined hands and have worked together in the face of adversity to make this happen.
We have built a new City development center. Again under the deft guidance of our city manager and our planning director, Norman has streamlined services for entrepreneurs and small businesses. They are a major driver of our economy.
City council stepped up by augmenting funding and completing major quality of life projects like the Westwood tennis/pool complex — where I enjoy floating down the lazy river with my grandkids.
Other projects have been completed as well. More are in the pipeline — on schedule and under budget thanks again to our city manager and parks director. These projects will continue to transform our city and serve as building blocks for the future.
And look at the hospital. You want to see leadership in action? Look at the quarter of a billion — yes billion with a B — dollar expansion of the Norman Regional Health System. The CEO of this city owned public trust has laid it on the line.
The new Highway 9 emergency complex. The Tecumseh and I-35 hospital campus expansion. The repurpose of the Porter campus. That my friends is bold leadership.
So where do we go? Do we still have problems? Yes we do.
But progress is made by taking one step at a time. It’s just like learning to walk.
First things first — we must repair our worn out bridges. It’s not sexy but it’s necessary.
Our public works department and its director have been pulling rabbits out of a hat for too long. Public safety is in jeopardy.
We need to step up and spend a few extra bucks a month. We need to vote yes in October. We need to FIX THE BRIDGES!
We have a mental health & affordable housing crisis unfolding before our eyes. The Norman Regional Health System can’t rest on their laurels. They along with our elected public officials, city and county, must join hands with the development community to address these problems head on. They are not going away and Norman wants solutions.
We need to pay attention to the recently completed One Norman visioning process. There is new leadership at the Norman Economic Development Coalition. They realize a rising tide lifts all boats. It’s refreshing to see they understand job creation must occur in all corners of the city — south, east, west and north.
Think about this. They put over 150 citizens from all segments of our community in a room once a week for a month and a half to work on the problems of this city and imagine its future. Who does that? That’s bold leadership.
Another thing — we can’t forget we need a healthy campus corner and Main Street business district. This squarely falls in the lap of the University of Oklahoma.
It’s as if the OU Foundation and OU are bipolar brothers. Competing separate entities cannibalizing each other with small business owners, their employees and their families paying the price along the way. Something has to happen here.
Growth has to occur from within and in an orderly fashion to the benefit of all not a few. Sprawl is not our friend.
And on a side note and speaking of sprawl, I have to chuckle at those that point to Moore as an example of success. I grew up there. I will gladly debate quality of life of Moore vs Norman all day long.
And now that we’re talking about neighboring towns. Their problems and those of the County too often fall in the lap of Norman. And it’s not by accident.
For example, our animal welfare center is constantly at capacity. One reason — unwanted animals from outside the city limits, in fact, from throughout the county — are dumped at our doorstep.
And this is a horrid analogy and I deliberated making it, but as a veterinarian in this city for over 30 years and a former city council member I have seen it all first hand.
The rest of Cleveland county treats its unhoused humans just like its unhoused dogs and cats by dumping them on Norman’s footstep. But what does Norman do?
Do we cuss? Do we fuss? Do we throw a fit? No! We do what the good Lord put us on this earth to do. We handle it — but it’s a lot.
We need help. We must join hands with our friends throughout the county and they need to step up. Ushering problems to the city limit sign and dumping them on your neighbor is not solving a problem.
Norman has a plan for the unhoused. Food and Shelter for Friends has a plan. 718 Porter has been the plan since we traded for the building.
We need to stick with the plan. The security concerns of the neighbors in the area must be addressed, but 718 Porter is right across the street from the new, under-construction, behavioral health hospital and it’s 50 beds for treatment. That location is a no-brainer for housing the unhoused.
You don’t want people sleeping in the streets? Guess what? They need a room. So, get them a room.
Honestly, the solutions aren’t that hard to figure out. The Homebase study provides the template for Norman and the unhoused. Let’s follow it.
In closing, some have called the lack of ratification of an OG&E franchise agreement a city failure. I call it a win.
A win for the people of Oklahoma and a splash of cold water in the face of a corporate monopoly unresponsive to the cries of the people they serve.
In last week’s front page story, it illustrates one of many reasons why a franchise agreement is antequated and why the State of Oklahoma must change this system.
“Fusion replication (research) signals development of power plant in Oklahoma” read the Norman Transcript headline.
We are at the forefront of incredibly innovative and paradigm shifting energy discoveries. Norman’s bold leadership has shown we’re ready for it. But is OG&E?
Leadership is natural to Norman. I am proud of it and proud to call Norman my home.
Norman has always aligned it’s moral compass with thoughtful discernment. It has kept us between the lines and it will continue to guide us to port.
