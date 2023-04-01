David Ross Boyd was the first President of the University of Oklahoma. His academic accomplishments were phenomenal. But I admire him the most because of his foresight. He knew the value of trees. He planted 1000’s of them in Norman. It is said he “sowed the seeds of knowledge, opportunity, history and tradition.” He sowed a lot of trees too.
I want to think he invented the old saying, “The best day to plant a tree is 25 years ago. The second best day is today.”
He was Norman’s original Johnny Appleseed.
This morning the sound of a woodpecker brought my wife, my son-in-law, my grandson and I rushing out of the front door of our house. I don’t know how many mornings we have enjoyed this together. It’s many. He has been out there all winter.
Emily Dickinson said, “I hope you love birds, too. It is economical. It saves going to heaven.” He seemed heaven sent for the joy he’s brought my family.
We watched the Downy woodpecker pound his beak against our walnut tree. We listened to the echoing repetitive knock knock knock sound. It ushered nothing but coordinated chuckles from all of us. It was multigenerational joy.
The woodpecker was in charge. As soon as the chuckles died down he would peck again — over and over.
I know he knew what he is doing and I think he liked the attention. He was a conductor in control.
Norman is rich in urban wildlife. It adds to our quality of life. Urban wildlife also is one of our underutilized assets economically speaking.
Tapping into it in a responsible way can become an economic driver funding additional quality of life enhancements to our city.
Ecotourism now represents 11.4% of all consumer travel spending according to experts. Does Norman get it’s piece of the pie?
This question is frequently asked by more and more cities. In recent years, the growth in ecotravel has outpaced that of traditional sun/sand tourism by an increasingly wide margin.
There is an opportunity for us. We have sun and we have nature.
We have wildlife and a braided prairie river, the Canadian, so picturesque it can bring tears to your eyes at sunset.
Ecotourism, as an industry began to take shape back in the 1980s. According to the dictionary, the word “ecotour” was first recorded in 1973, followed by “ecotourism” in 1982.
Former Harvard professor Epler Woods is one of the founding fathers, so to speak, of ecotourism.
Her original definition hits the nail on the head in my opinion. She described ecotourism as, “Responsible travel to natural areas that conserves the environment and improves the well-being of local people.”
In simple terms, the meaning of ecotourism is travel that makes a positive impact on both the ECOlogy and ECOnomy of a given destination. If a destination or business’ tourism development strategy does not actively provide concrete financial benefits for the local people, it’s not truly ecotourism.
I was first introduced to the concept by “Jungle” Jack Hanna. Mr Hanna was a frequent guest on late night talk TV shows in the 90’s. He tantalized and tortured Johnny Carson, Jay Leno, David Letterman among others with many different species of animals.
He was a fantastic entertainer and he always remained subtly focused on bringing attention to the conservation movement.
He spoke at the Oklahoma Veterinary Medical Convention many years ago. It was right about the time ecotourism was beginning to gain footing.
He emphasized that park creation with no tangible economic benefit to the local economy was doomed for failure.
He was greatly disliked by the leaders of the environmental movement at the time because of his theories. He wasn’t an “environmental purest.” He was pragmatist.
He went on to say and I’m paraphrasing, when local residents see the economic benefits of wildlife viewing, habitat creation, and wetland preservation these activities go from being loathed by the public to being cherished by the public.
Wildlife and the environment are the winners when this occurs.
I feel like he was revolutionary in his thinking. He exuded confidence and common sense while speaking. He had seen it work over and over — first hand.
His thinking, while being quite controversial, was spot-on and it has played out to be correct over the last 30 years.
In May, Norman will begin visioning its future with a series of meetings on Wednesday nights. City Councilmember Matt Peacock speaks of the need for Norman to tap into the growing ecotourism market.
He seems quite visionary in his thinking.
Whether it’s the wood pecker knocking on a walnut tree. A cardinal chirping on a redbud branch.
Or the observation of the beautiful blue egg of a robin lying in a nest, Norman’s flora and fauna are an underutilized asset.
We look forward to hearing ideas to capitalize on them in a responsible way in the coming months. We look forward to Norman increasing its ECOtourism and ECOnomy.
FLOCK SECURITY SYSTEM UPDATE
We received quite a bit of supportive feedback and additional information after our column on the FLOCK security system last week. The new information is worthy of sharing.
The FLOCK system only takes pictures of vehicle license plates. If there is an alert entry into a National data bank on the tag the police will be notified.
The information is only kept for 30 days, which is compliant with what the ACLU has requested. These cameras are used in many cities surrounding Norman.
They are currently in use in Moore, OKC and Edmond. There are concerns that if Norman does not have them, we will be targeted by professional thieves more often than other cities.
Plano, Texas, is ordering 100 cameras for their city. It’s my opinion security cameras are a part of every day life and an accepted part of modern life as we currently know it.
Like I said before I hope we move forward with this common sense crime fighting tool.
