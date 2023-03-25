Joe Carter, DVM
For The TranscriptThe first time they broke into our home it was quite annoying for two reasons. To begin with, they stole our VCR.
Here’s todays history lesson. There was a thing in the late 20th century called a video cassette recorder — VCR. They were shoe box sized surveillance devices. They were used primarily by parents to harass children by recording their every activity.
At the end of the last millennium, it wasn’t uncommon to see dozens if not hundreds of parents on any given Saturday morning at Griffin Park chasing children around the soccer fields with these devices. I might have been one of these parents. It was quite a phenomenon.
The recorded video information was subsequently stored for perpetuity onto cigar box sized black tapes. These tapes are frequently found today stacked on the floors of bedroom closets.
When our VCR was stolen we had not moved into the closet floor phase of tape storage. Our VCR & it’s tapes were held in a large purse size bag. It usually sat on the floor of our bedroom not too far from the window. This location made it handy to remember to grab during the chaos of departing for soccer games. It also made it handy for thieves.
Our tapes had recordings of children’s birthday partys, dance recitals, early 3v3 soccer games, etc.
A polite thief would have left the tapes and taken only the recorder, but no — our thieves were rude thieves. This was quite irritating.
The second annoying thing they did was brake out an unlocked window to gain entry to our bedroom. Did you catch that?
An unlocked window! They could have just opened the window and crawled in, but no. They had to shatter the glass leaving us a big mess to clean up on top of having our memories stolen.
We were on vacation at the time. The NPD police detective speculated the break-in occurred early in our vacation so the trail was cold. The problem they had in catching the thief was they needed a lead.
Thirty years ago there wasn’t such a thing as security cameras so with no prints, no pictures, no witnesses, and no leads there was no getting our stolen items returned.
The first time they broke into our veterinary business they threw a trash can through a window. Who said drug addicts were smart?
This was only 15 years ago so it did set off an alarm and our recently installed security system captured it all on camera. The burglars immediately took off. It was actually quite comical to watch. It reminded me of the three stooges running into each other in an old movie.
NPD was there in minutes. The security cameras revealed they left in a red car, but from there the trail went cold. You might find this hard to believe but there is more than one red car in Norman. Again, the police needed a lead.
Flock safety camera solutions are security cameras mounted at major intersections. They take pictures of the rear end of cars capturing their license plate number. That’s it. It’s simple.
The picture is stored for 30 days which is long enough for folks to be back from vacation if a thief had broken into their house.
The Flock safety cameras provide leads for police departments.
Here’s a true story I read about. Grandma jumps in the car and heads to the grocery store. With memory becoming an issue for her, she leaves her cell phone at home. She makes a wrong turn and goes in the opposite direction of the store. She doesn’t return home.
An amber alert is sent out. The Flock security camera identifies a picture of a vehicle matching the description of her car at an intersection heading out of town. The police check and the license plates match.
A police cruiser is dispatched and it quickly finds grandma’s car buried in the brush along side a creek.
Grandma is in the car shaken but unharmed. All is well.
Norman has the opportunity to place these Flock Safety cameras at our major intersections. I hope we do it.
It’s not big brother. It’s not privacy intrusion. It’s providing police with leads.
We have had our home, vehicles, and businesses burglarized or vandalized on numerous occasions. Through no fault of the police arrests or recovery of stolen items have been sparse. No fingerprints, no suspects, no leads.
This is our opportunity to help the police get leads and cut down on crime.
I also have aging parents. Heck, I’m an aging parent. (Can you say heck in a newspaper article?) Maybe someday I’ll need to be found. I’m a wanderer and live by the phrase “all that wander are not lost,” but maybe some day that changes. I might wander and become lost.
If Norman decides to install the Flock security cameras, it would give me peace of mind to know the police might have an lead to track me down if I stray off course.
Secondly, the ability to gain a lead if you return from vacation and find your home burglarized or a lead when your Ring video doorbell snaps a picture of the getaway car after your package has been stolen off your porch is a no-brainer to me. I hope we don’t over think installing Flock and move forward with this common sense crime fighting tool.
