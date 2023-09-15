First: a Public Service Announcement! Today, Sept.15, the Mustangs of Monroe Elementary celebrate their first 60 years.
There’s a reception for teachers (current and former) in the school library this afternoon — followed by a program and open house this evening.
Doors open at 5:30, with a program set for 6 p.m.. Staff and volunteers have worked hard planning this event. I intend to attend, and will report on the festivities next week.
(With apologies to Monty Python) Now for something completely different!
In 1964, Simon and Garfunkel released a song (written by Simon) called “The Sounds of Silence.”
The song begins: ”Hello darkness my old friend, I’ve come to speak with you again.” Continuing: ”People talking without speaking, people hearing without listening, people writing songs that voices never share — no one dared — disturb the sounds of silence.” I thought of these words after a discussion with Chad Romey, a Battalion Chief with the Norman Fire Department.
My talk with Romey was prompted by his attendance and completion of a four-day class focusing on mental health and peer support.
Romey was one of seven Norman firefighters who attended the course. (A number of Norman Police Department personnel, along with first responders from the Oklahoma City area also attended.)
The class I refer to utilized texts entitled “Assisting Individuals in Crisis” and “Group Crisis Intervention.”
The texts were authored by professors from the Johns Hopkins University, Loyola University (Maryland) and the University of Maryland.
The authors have international reputations in the field of crisis intervention. The texts are published by the International Critical Incident Stress Foundation Inc.
Romey lent me these texts— which are packed with a wealth of information and references.
I want to mention a few things that interested me as I scanned these texts — but first, a disclaimer. I do not pretend to be an expert on mental health or peer support.
During a career in the Air Force, and as a prerequisite to assuming supervisory and command positions, I’ve had a fair amount of training and experience in counseling.
I know the importance of timely involvement with individuals in need, and in actually LISTENING to individuals (thank you, Paul Simon), and paying attention to what they’re not saying, and observing body language.
A lot of my gained experience was reflected in the texts I reviewed. I’m going to comment on some of them— but (I repeat!) I’m not an expert. If that’s what you’re seeking: stop reading this column, and head to sports or comics.
The volume on “Assisting Individuals in Crisis” defines incidents as “challenging events that have the potential to create significant human distress, and can overwhelm one’s coping mechanisms.”
The author is clear that crisis intervention “... targets the individual, not the event,” and goes on to describe symptoms to look for in an individual in crisis: binge drinking/alcoholism/depression/anxiety/ physical impairment.
Peer support is useful when individuals or groups involved are specially trained, reflect a unique culture and the individual/group perceives itself as unique— reflecting training and values not generally understood by those outside their circle. Caution: peer support is no substitute for professional help by mental health specialists; peer support must be considered as a part of a larger continuum of care. For the record, both Norman Fire and Police have access to a trained and certified mental health professional that is familiar with their unique responsibilities. That individual was apart of these sessions.
“Group Crisis Intervention” makes the following statement: “Among emergency services or organizations, crisis support teams are most effective when they are run and staffed by peer support personnel backed up by both mental health professionals and chaplains trained in critical incident stress management.”
Among the values of this approach which accrue to the individuals: the imparting of information and the instilling of hope — thanks to mutual support and assistance.
The author goes into great detail on the dynamics of groups and the importance of strategic planning for occasions where the group approach might be needed.
Again a caution: “Critical Incident Stress Debriefings (the Group approach) are NOT a substitute for psychotherapy or professional counseling — nor can they be considered a substitute for mental health treatment.
Chad tells me he believes the time spent in these peer support classes was time well spent, and that “lessons learned” can and will be applied in his department. He thinks that Norman Fire’s investment in sending seven individuals in supervisory positions is important as the department reviews and updates mental health procedures — and that it serves as evidence of the high regard to which the department holds the health (mental as well as physical) of its members.
I know, from having discussed these matters with both Chief Travis King and Training Chief Jesse Mitchell (who also attended the class) that they share Romey’s views.
From my perch as an interested observer, with some knowledge in the area (the military deals with crisis situations), I like what I see. But a one-time shot at sending seven individuals to a class doesn’t spell success. Success — improved peer support and mental health assistance will be measured on how these lessons are applied. Paul Simon’s lyrics cynically say that “the words of the prophets all — are written on the subway wall.” The “Sounds of Silence?” For Norman — I hope not.
