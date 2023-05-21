Businesses open and close, depending on markets and products. When locally-owned businesses shut their doors, often only family members keep memorabilia.
Who would keep a menu from the Town Tavern on Campus Corner? Or a Harold’s wardrobe card? Or even cash bags from the Norman Bank of Commerce, First National Bank, Security National Bank, American Exchange Bank and City National Bank?
Ed Copelin. That’s who.
• • •
Over the years the longtime Norman business owner became the unofficial memorabilia repository for mostly-closed Norman businesses. It started with a few matchbooks with advertisements for restaurants, full-service gas stations and insurance offices.
That grew to photographs, ashtrays from places like Orin’s Fine Pizza and Mistletoe Express, a cap from Tadlock Food Market, a yardstick from the long Bell Lumber Co., and a John Potts Dairy milk bottle. Add a charge ticket from McCall’s Super Food Market, a Landsaw’s Furniture store directory for its three floors, and picture postcards from the Norman Courts, Lockett, El Nora and Holiday Inn (original) motels.
• • •
Copelin, who along with his wife, Lin, recently closed their office supply store. Cleaning out 40 years of memorabilia from his office was a chore he didn’t relish.
Most of the gifts had a story behind them and Ed was always quick to share. A note about the Denco cafe brought a restaurant T-shirt. A 1910 panoramic photo of Norman shows proud townsfolk showing off their motorcars next to horse-drawn buggies. Free matches were popular when more people smoked. The sponsors ranged from strip clubs to fine restaurants.
• • •
The box of keepsakes given to me this past week took me time traveling through Norman’s past century. There are photos from the two Navy bases built here in the spring of 1942, a Jim Greenshields typewriter bag and a coin purse with printed football schedule from J.D. Davis’ Norman Paint & Paper.
Businesses had JE-4 or JE-6 telephone numbers. Early ones just had numbers.
Receipt books from stores like McCall’s and Lindsay Drug reminds us that merchants trusted their customers with credit.
• • •
Who can forget the famous American Exchange Bank sign, “If you don’t have a flag or pole why not get one in rear?” Bank president Jack Black had a sense of humor and a flag store behind the bank at the corner of Main Street and Berry Road. There’s a photo of that sign. Another photo shows early day firefighters showing off in front of the Norman Steam Laundry at 121 E. Gray.
A piece of a milk crate is stenciled Johnson Dairy, which occupied the same corner in earlier times. Posters for the early Medieval Fair and 1984 Balloon Fest, a 1954 Rotary composite, a menu from The Border Crossing, a Jess Walden Cleaners jar cap and a Van-Pick Oil Co. pocketknife.
One matchbook will always remain at the center of my new display. Copelin’s Office Supply, 1983-2023.
