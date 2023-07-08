Phone home! The rumors started floating around town Friday a week ago. Hollywood Corners, one of Norman’s live music venues, would be having a special guest singing that night.
Our friend’s Stan & Cheryl Berry, consumers of all things live music, sent us a text about 6 pm. “Hollywood Corners canceled the bands for tonight and tomorrow night. Announced the band will be a surprise. Speculation it’s Toby…Cheryl and I will be there.” I stopped what I was doing and country headed to town.
Toby “ain’t as good as he once was,” but he’s good for 2 1/2 hours as he ever was. I would actually take exception to that and say Toby Keith and the Easy Money Band at Hollywood Corners that Friday night were “as good as they ever once was.”
After a year and a half hiatus – and according to the Oklahoman, recovering from chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and surgery for stomach cancer – Toby Keith announced to the world that he’s coming back. And he looks to be coming back with a vengeance.
Friday night was his first rehearsal session with the band and fellow singer/songwriter Scotty Emerick. His self described “work session” turned into a 2 1/2 hour pop-up show. He sang many hits plus the “Bus Songs.” He was fantastic!
With all of the energy, humor and poignant barbs towards the collegiate neighbors to the north, Toby Keith roared. Each of his stories reinforced what you already knew — the brilliance of his song writing. But it was Norman’s country music megastar’s voice that ruled the roost that night.
Toby set his guitar aside and covered Bill Withers famous 1971 blues hit “Ain’t No Sunshine” and with that you knew Toby was well. It took strength of voice, strength of heart and strength of character to sing that song with so much passion and emotion. It brought the house down and a tear to my eye.
When I received Stan’s text I was sitting on a tractor carefully brush hogging a pasture with an odd mix of recipient mares, bison cows and calves in it.
I called my wife Terri and asked if she was “in.” She was. I said I’m coming to town to pick you up. She asked, “You taking a shower?” I said, “Heck no. Stan’s saving us a spot. It will be packed. I’m going dirty and dusty!”
We wedged our lawn chairs beside Stan and Cheryl as the crowd had already crept into their normal spot. We ordered our barbecue and cold beverages as the show began.
Toby Keith’s impact on country music is profound with 20 No. 1 hits and 22 additional top 10 hits. He has sold over 40 million albums worldwide.
Since the leader of the Easy Money Band called the night a “working session“ he warned “this is my first get-together with the old band and we might need to stop in the middle or even repeat a song.” The crowd exploded in approval. It never happened. They nailed every song.
As he ran through hit after hit he kept hinting at the idea of an impending concert tour. You could see him smile. You could also see the collective “thumbs up” and positive emotion from each band member as they knocked out the first couple of songs.
The joy on Toby’s face told us he felt they were executing as if it had been 1 1/2 days not 1 1/2 years since they performed together.
As the evening progressed so did his sass. Relaxed and wearing a Belmar golf course cap you could sense the increase in he and the bands collective confidence. This guy feels good and he is proud of living in the 405. “Funny how the world keeps turning,” to quote another hit’s lyric.
Toby was born in my wife’s home town of Clinton, Oklahoma. He graduated high school from my hometown of Moore and resides in our current hometown of Norman. Because of this we feel a special bond to him even though we’ve never met him. He represents so much of what we are. He grew up like us. And even though a megastar, he is one of us.
He told the story of writing one of his top 5 hits — “Country Comes To Town.” It describes every Saturday night of my teenage years. He said, “this song was written in a hay field three miles east of here,” meaning Hollywood Corners.
It’s funny when I was in high school Hollywood Corners was where you went to buy beer because they never checked IDs.
“Country Comes to Town” recounts the feeling of every teenager in every little town in central Oklahoma as they “pass that Oklahoma City limit sign” looking for something to do.
It reminded me of my high school days working cattle or hauling hay for local veterinarian Dr Keith Gilliam. It also described my feelings that night as I climbed out of our tractor south of Norman.
As a person that makes his living doctoring horses the song “Beer for my horses” has always brought a smile to my face. It might be interesting for some of you to know beer is a treatment for a condition of horses called anhydrosis. It’s when a horse doesn’t sweat. Beer stimulates horses sweat glands.
Toby started the night with his 19th number one hit “American ride,” which seemed so emblematic of someone post life-threatening disease. There isn’t anyone that represents the great potential of this country more than Toby Keith. Where he started to where he is — what a story.
“Look Ma, no hands got a love this American ride.” It seemed to summarize the night and boy oh boy it was an understatement.
His American ride is something that you would think could only be found in a story book. But Toby Keith’s American ride is non-fiction and as he begins his next chapter in life we can only hope for the best.
My prediction is the “USA” is going to eat it up. Watch out country music cause “this big dog will bite when you rattle his cage.”
Toby showed reverence and earned reverence all at the same time Friday night. He was a beautiful blend of cowboy humbleness and Oklahoma confidence.
Near the end Toby told the crowd to remember when he’s playing before 40,000 fans in Boston that it all started this night at Hollywood‘s Corners in Norman Oklahoma. They crowd surged towards the stage, bedlam ensued and his return to the road seemed cemented.
This is what live music in Norman Oklahoma is supposed to be about. Whether it’s an emerging talent or a legend on the comeback trail, we want Norman’s name to figure prominently on the path to their success.
So Tony Keith — “how do we like you now?” I would say very much!
It’s been 30 years since Toby released his first album. I hope we’re able to “like” him for another 30 years. Norman needs him. We need him. Because there will be “no sunshine” when Toby Keith is gone.
