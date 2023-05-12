Taylor Johnson loves his job. He’s the Transit and Parking Program Manager for the city — a major division of Public Works. I had the privilege of meeting Jason when he came aboard to manage Norman’s entry into the public transportation business.
To my mind, he made the herculean task of integrating buses into the fabric of Norman life seem routine. That task was non-trivial — negotiating a contract with EMBARK (the city’s transportation contractor), planning bus routes, making arrangements for special services to accommodate the needs of those qualifying under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
I had a chance to discuss these challenges when I rode a bus with Taylor some months ago.
The proof of his success is evident in a few statistics: as of the end of March, weekday ridership for the fiscal year was up 35% (March 2023 versus March 2022); Saturday ridership was up 53%. ADA service was down slightly, at minus 4.5%. In real numbers, total ridership in March 2023 was 32,539, versus 24,482 as of March 2022.
To digress, when I rode with Taylor some time ago, Norman municipal bus service was in its beginning stages.
The rap then was — “big, empty buses, that don’t take me where I want to go.”
First of all, the buses in use at that time were legacy buses from OU. They weren’t always running at capacity. While my experience may not be typical, I saw ridership at about 60% capacity.
I saw extreme courtesies offered by EMBARK drivers as they aided wheelchair patrons on and off the bus.
And I saw a lot of turnover of riders as they boarded and de-boarded — some evidence that riders were finding rides close to their destinations.
Since that time, a lot has happened — and Taylor is on top of his game. A new transit maintenance facility was opened just over a year ago — removing the city’s reliance on OU for bus maintenance space (at a rental charge of about $50,000 per month). The city has purchased an empty drive-in bank facility (Porter and Comanche) and is converting it into a new transportation center. This is a giant step toward revising route structures, making them more “user friendly.” and Norman recently took delivery (aided by Federal grants) of two “electric buses,” the first of which is now plying Norman streets.
For years, my wife would ask me what I wanted for Christmas, and I’d tell her: “an electric train.” She finally gave me one — the tracks are laid out in a “bonus room” at our house.
When I heard the electric buses had arrived, I told Taylor (and Public Works Director Shawn O’Leary) that I really wanted to ride “an electric bus.” Taylor accommodated my wish when he joined me for a ride.
Impressions: these buses are clean and passenger friendly; they are quiet — you can hear the transmission “winding up” as the bus accelerates, but no engine noise (duh!).
One of the really neat features is a ramp that enables wheelchair patrons to enter the bus unaided — and then maneuver into a position which allows the chair to be locked down by the press of a button.
I’ve seen it in action; the rider is safely strapped in — and is probably safer than those just sitting in seats.
The addition of these two buses have not been without issues. Early on, there were difficulties in starting the buses in cold weather — solved by some software updates controlling charges to the batteries. Another issue — safety of the batteries themselves.
You’ve no doubt read of incidents of electric cars catching fire. Danger on these buses is mitigated by fire suppression installed with the batteries themselves — along with close coordination with Norman’s Fire Marshall, and Norman Fire’s Training Division.
While not related to electric buses alone, I learned during my time with Taylor that there is active coordination between EMBARK and the Transportation Security Administration, regarding potential threats to the system (Norman Transit actively monitors this activity).
At a recent City Council meeting, fellow Ward Six resident Dan Munson asked about potential savings which might accrue as these electric buses enter the transportation fleet. Taylor informs me that Norman has not operated electric buses long enough to compare in-house costs — electric to natural gas.
He notes that a lot is dependent on the local environment in terms of electricity costs, fuel costs, maintenance costs (including technician hours), etc.
He did cite an industry article touting a “substantial savings in fuel and maintenance costs — up to $525,000 over the life of each bus.” From a “green perspective,” zero emission transit assets... will provide a reduction of 100 to 160 tons of greenhouse gas emissions when compared to a diesel bus.”
Taylor emphasizes the point figures on electric buses are new and evolving, and that we should view these figures with some reservations; a lot will depend on the local environment, and future energy costs.
Taylor Johnson — a public servant who loves his job — is making his mark on Norman.
How lucky we are ... And I still have my train.
