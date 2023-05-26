One of the definitions Merriam Webster gives for the word “justice “is “the principle or ideal of just dealing or right action.”
Digging into philosophy: Plato and Aristotle agree that “justice is defined as kindness, as well as a desire to follow the law.”
How does this square with “blind justice,” the notion that judgements must be fair and without bias? Can justice be fair — and compassionate? What about victims?
These thoughts passed through my mind as I witnessed proceedings at the Cleveland County Treatment Court a week or so ago.
Editor Tim Willert did an excellent job of covering the event, and his report was featured in last Saturday’s (May 20th) Transcript.
He described how Krista, Ronnie, Jessie, Christian and David faced Judge Michael Tupper, and petitioned for graduation from the Treatment Court program.
Tim cited some great statistics: a cumulative 1,800 days of sobriety; avoidance of 42 years of imprisonment which would have cost taxpayers an estimated $748,000. He touched on the human side of things — that families could expect to be whole again, with parents setting positives examples for kids, and making positive contributions to society.
As the five graduates petitioned for graduation, they told their individual stories — how they became addicted, the depths of despair they experienced, the struggles they faced.
And they talked abut how important it was to have the support of family, friends and support services as they worked to fight the gremlins they faced.
Each petitioner proudly pointed to family and friends — and counselors in attendance: “I couldn’t have done it without you!”
Each graduate’s petition was met with a standing ovation; we, the citizens of Norman and Cleveland County were happy for their success, glad to welcome these hard workers back into society.
The offenses that got them in trouble were washed away — they now had a clean slate on which to write life’s history.
Getting back to Plato and Aristotle, and question of fairness and compassion — how is it that these individuals, who entered the legal system with a number of felony charges related to addiction, can be rewarded, rather than punished? and what about the victims?
My answer to the last question is that, in the case of addiction, the addict is the victim — suffering from a disease many of us don’t understand.
The purpose of the Treatment Court is to provide the assistance an addict might need but it’s up to that individual to take responsibility and control of things.
I’ve attended some of the weekly proceedings of the Treatment Court. Each participant stands before Judge Tupper, and reports on his/her activities for the previous week: counseling sessions attended, public service activities accomplished, number of days of sobriety since the last report.
Judge Tupper and his staff follow these activities closely. If a person stands before the judge and accurately reports, that person is rewarded — say, with credit toward progress in the system (there are a number of levels through which that person must progress).
If a person backslides, but is honest with the Court, they’re commended for telling the truth, and encouraged to do better. If a person “misreports” activities, the Judge knows it — and “rewards” that person with some number of days in the Detention Center — beginning right away.
The upshot: be honest with yourself, and take responsibility. It’s a hard lesson for some, but a necessary one.
I noticed as I witnessed these proceedings that things get easier for the participants as they progress. They know they have the support of the Court, and of their fellow participants. What I’m trying to say is that graduation from the Treatment Court is no easy road — it takes a lot of hard work and courage.
Earlier, I mention standing ovations. Some time ago, I attended a graduation where an individual had traded 13 years in prison for two and a half years of hard work in the Treatment Court.
At his graduation, some 35 family members and friends attended. They all wore “Way to Go — We’re Proud of You” T-shirts. My ears still ring from the loudness of the cheers.
In case you missed it, the Treatment Court saves money. Turns out there are other programs within our legal system that boast a similar benefit. One is Mediation — a program wherein individuals involved in disputes meet with volunteer mediators to resolve matters out of Court — thereby saving resources.
There are mediation programs available at both the Municipal and District Courts. (Full disclosure: I’m one of those volunteer mediators — certified by the State Supreme Court.)
And while you might think I’m stretching a point, Norman’s Community Courts also contribute. These Community Courts are generally for the homeless.
These individuals sometimes earn fines for various minor offenses — fines they cannot pay — which earns them a warrant for failure to pay, and another fine.
The Community Court allows these individuals to work off fines by giving credit for community service, or for attending counseling (if that’s appropriate).
The point is that these individuals are being held responsible, but are also making positive contributions to society while helping themselves.
To me, this reflects the Greek philosophers’ understanding of “kind justice” while following the law. And not to get into contemporary debate about individuals not being prosecuted for crimes leading to more crimes being committed — that’s not happening here.
There are consequences — and individuals before the Community Courts know it.
Justice should be fair, and compassionate. Victim’s rights are important, and are — to my way of thinking — integral to the programs mentioned here.
We have a system that works; one to be proud of. Another good day in Norman.
