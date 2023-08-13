University School closed its doors for good 50 years ago this summer. Money and building needs got the best of them.
The small, prep-like school had operated in Norman continuously since 1918 and counts hundreds of graduates among its alumni.
When the last bell rang, most of those remaining students enrolled in Norman Public Schools where they formed a tight-knit club.
Dozens of former “Uni” students, former faculty and staff members will get back together this fall at an all-school reunion.
Committee members are trying to spread the word about the Oct. 13-14 gathering in Norman. They have a website, 50thuni.com.
Norman has had a number of private schools over the years. St. Joseph’s Catholic School and George Cross Academy were steeped in community history.
More recently Community Christian, All Saints Catholic and Terra Verde are making their mark. But University High School seems to have lasted the longest.
It began as an alternative to Norman Public Schools and was housed in what was known in the early days as the School of Education Building, later named the Carnegie Building on the University of Oklahoma’s North Oval, according to a campus plaque.
The high school was a secondary school operated by the OU College of Education.
In the late 1940s after the Naval Air Station closed, the school was moved to former base buildings near the current location of the Cleveland County Family YMCA.
Many classes were taught by OU faculty members and their spouses. Students recall traipsing across the frozen ground to the gym now used by the Optimists Club. Most of the buildings used by the school have been demolished as they were temporary structures put up by the Navy in 1942.
“The buildings were so old we joked that the only thing that kept them from falling down is the termites were holding hands,” said Patricia Eliot Tobias, chair of the reunion committee.
She was a member of the final graduating class in 1973. The class grew to 48 as many juniors hastily finished their credits and graduated early.
Despite the decrepit buildings, Tobias recalls getting a top-notch education. Graduates were accepted at top universities around the country. She attended all 12 years of school there.
“To me it was just school,” she said.
They’ve received reservations from about 90 former students so far.
The oldest so far is from the Class of 1949.
]The opening registration will be in the Optimists Gym, with more activities at the Oklahoma Memorial Union and a tour of the Carnegie Building on campus.
“We have someone coming that only went there one year but it had such an impact on their life they wanted to come,” she said. “It’s the 50th anniversary since the school closed and we figured we better do it now or never.”
