The telephone calls would come late at night or early in the morning on the Rev. Dick Virtue’s client hotline.
Someone, somewhere was having a problem with alcoholism and reached out to Virtue for help. Little did they know, that black, dial hotline was inside the Virtue home and they would be speaking with Fr. Virtue himself.
Fast forward 50 plus years and Thursday’s grand opening of the Virtue Center in southwest Norman. The 14,000 square foot center was officially opened to the public, donors, staff and elected officials.
Teresa Collado, the agency’s third director since Fr. Virtue founded the Norman Alcohol Information Center in 1972, announced Thursday the agency had recently been accredited to provide mental health counseling in addition to drug and alcohol services.
The new building is smaller than the former church building the center occupied north of OU’s Campus Corner.
Board president Chris Moxley said the new quarters are far more efficient. It’s dominated by classrooms with large windows, neatly aligned counseling rooms and an open waiting room.
Virtue retired at age 80 in 2002. He battled his own alcoholism in the 1970s and partnered with the National Episcopal Churchwomen, local corporate, civic leaders and others to identify and treat alcoholism as a disease. Such thinking was a first for Oklahoma.
Since that founding, tens of thousands of Oklahomans have been helped by the center. Some come on their own and others are sent there by way of the courts. They were located inside St. John’s Episcopal Church, then in a house the church owned on Duffy Street and then to a former church building on Linn Street.
A former insurance executive and longtime Episcopal deacon, Virtue was ordained a priest in 1973 and given a special ministry that supported his outreach work. That outreach included many calls to this newspaper over the years. He was someone who most folks, including me, couldn’t say no to.
David and Rebecca, two of Dick and Sue Virtue’s four children, were at the opening. Their father was persistent in championing the center’s cause. He knew that alcoholism knew no boundaries. All were susceptible in a culture that seems to embrace alcohol.
He was a fixture at the state Capitol and had most of the state’s governors and legislative leaders in his phone file.
“The Virtue Center is like a constant pebble in the ripple of Norman,” Norman Chamber president Scott Martin said at the ribbon cutting. The center’s work has affected thousands of lives, he said.
Collado, who was beaming at Thursday’s opening, said the center’s mission remains the same as when Fr. Virtue opened it in 1972.
“We are a place of healing and hope for people facing challenges,” she said. “It’s not about a building. It’s about having a safe place to smash the stigma of alcohol and drug addiction.”
