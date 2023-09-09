Rare is the opportunity for the Supervoter to send a message to the ruling class. You have that opportunity Tuesday. This will be a low turnout election. Supervoters will decide it.
Maybe it will be like throwing a pebble in the pond? Maybe it will be like a rock? Time will tell.
Norman is a small city by city standards, but we are the third largest city in Oklahoma.
According to ONG, “Oklahoma Natural Gas is a division of ONE Gas Inc. (NYSE: OGS), one of the largest publicly traded, 100 percent-regulated natural gas utilities in the United States.”
ONG serves 900,000 people in Oklahoma. ONE Gas, the parent company of ONG, serves 2.3 million in this region of the country. They are huge. By and large they get what they want.
So what were Oklahoma’s founding fathers thinking when they felt it was necessary for our constitution to require utility companies to have a “franchise agreement” with cities and ultimately the people they serve?
If you listen to the utility companies it’s about access to right of ways, in particularly after hours and on weekends. It’s the fear they might not get a permit quick enough.
Now maybe this was a problem in 1907 (statehood) but today we have things called “cell phones.”
So if someone’s foot slips off the brake and hits the gas pedal accelerating their car into a telephone pole on Sunday morning while heading to church, I can’t imagine the utility company repairman not being able to get a hold of the on-call person at city hall to give them a permit to access the right of way and fix the pole. If that is even a real problem?
Common sense tells us this can’t be the reason for all the franchise agreement hub-bub. That can’t be the only reason why a utility company is willing to spend ten’s of thousands of dollars to hold a special election?
Our populist and sometimes described as socialist founding fathers had to have something else in mind.
Remember the Eastern ruling class had an idea in the early 1800’s. “Let’s send the Native Americans to Oklahoma.” The wind blows. It’s hot in the summer. It’s cold in the winter. There are tornadoes. There are wild fires. There are earthquakes. “That land is worth nothing. No one will ever want to live there.”
Oops — wait a minute. My bad! There weren’t any earthquakes in the 1800’s. Those are man made creations of the 21st century oil and gas industry. Good job team. Let’s make Oklahoma less livable and more scary.
Fifty years later, the eastern ruling class had another idea.
They discovered they could entice the outlaws and poor people to get out of their hair and move to Oklahoma by taking away the land from the transplanted native people and offering it for “free” in the form of a land run to whoever wants to live in that “god forsaken place.”
They discovered poor people like free stuff even if it’s not worth anything. Which is why the ruling class didn’t want it in the first place.
Ultimately, the joke was on them because beneath our soil was oil and natural gas. Then the eastern ruling class said “aren’t the sunsets nice in Oklahoma? We should move there.”
The sunsets were nice, at least until they were blocked by thousands of billboards along the highway. But that’s another subject.
The newly discovered oil and the prospects of riches started another “land run.”
It also brought out the worst in us — hence KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON. It also birthed today’s oil and gas industry.
I’m thinking our founding fathers had to have more in mind. More than access this or access that. There must have been more.
Could it have been meant as the ultimate and final check and balance on the utility companies?
Remember the early Oklahomans were poor, so being broke they established a for profit utility development system. One that would entice capital from investors guaranteeing them profit if they built infrastructure. It guaranteed them a handsome return on investment.
In their plan they divided the state up into “territories.” They gave each territory to more or less a different utility company with no competition and a monopoly on the revenue each territory would generate.
They didn’t want profits to be too high for the investors or the utility bills too high for the poor people they served so they formed a “corporation commission” to regulate it and to provide a check and balance.
The corporation commission is comprised of three people chosen in a general election. They would be the defender of the public interest.
But even back then the rich and powerful had a habit of buying elections. So, I’m thinking the ultimate wisdom of the framers of our state constitution might have been making the citizens of each city the gatekeepers.
They gave the people an opportunity to vote on a “franchise agreement” between a city and utility corporation. Maybe they thought this will be the people’s opportunity to keep the corporations in check.
So, this is our opportunity to say to a large utility corporation and the state of Oklahoma that the utility franchise agreement system of Oklahoma needs to be retooled — the 100 year old franchise agreement concept itself needs updating.
If a franchise agreement is in-fact a two-way give and take agreement between two parties it needs to reflect this.
If a ONE Gas, Inc. wants guaranteed profit (which is the way it is right now) in providing service to Norman, shouldn’t Norman be able to dictate what it wants in return?
Shouldn’t we be able to say we don’t want the gas shut off on a senior citizen on social security if they get behind on paying their bill?
Shouldn’t we be able to say we don’t want maintenance deferred on infrastructure so ONE Gas, Inc. can maintain profits?
Shouldn’t we have a say in the length of this agreement? Twenty-five years is too long.
Isn’t it fair to ask what are the contingencies if there is an advance in a cleaner cheaper energy alternative?
Your reference is this article: WAIT, CITIES CAN DO WHAT? ACHIEVING CITY ENERGY GOALS THROUGH FRANCHISE AGREEMENTS — Cook, et al; National Renewable Energy Laboratory Science Direct Energy Policy Vol 144 Sept 2020 Elsevier.
Utility corporations charge rate holders for their public relations, advertising, and political activities expenses.
Shouldn’t we be able to say we don’t want your expenses from public relations, advertising, and political activities passed on to rate payers?
Rate payers shouldn’t pay for ONE Gas, Inc’s lobbyists or their suite at a football game. Given the choice we want lower rates.
Shouldn’t we be able to add that requirement in the ONE Gas, Inc./Norman franchise agreement?
Three states — Connecticut, Maine and Colorado — that have passed laws that prohibit utilities from charging customers for their lobbying, public relations spending and dues to political trade associations? Reference: YOU’VE BEEN PAYING TO BLOCK GREEN ENERGY, Pomerance, David; July 7, 2023 New York Times.
Hey if there is a legislator out there that happens to read this column and cares about rate payers — pass that law for Oklahoma.
In closing, operating without a franchise agreement appears to be meaningless thus far. There is no strong reason to vote yes until Norman gets a better deal. There are cities around Oklahoma that haven’t renewed their franchise agreements. Norman hasn’t had a franchise agreement with OG&E since 2019. Nothing has changed.
My gut feeling is the current franchise agreement system is a shell of what our founding fathers intended it to be — much to the benefit of the utility companies.
I hope they wanted it to be the people’s ultimate check and balance on the utility delivery system they created for Oklahoma. Even if they didn’t — let’s make it be.
When a utility companies management is poor, their goals maligned, or their rates or profits too high, we the people must say pump the brake! Get back in your lane.
This is your chance to be that rock that’s landing in the pond. This is your chance to create that ripple that might roll across Oklahoma creating change for the good of all.
Vote NO on the ONE Gas, Inc. franchise agreement Tuesday.
