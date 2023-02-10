This coming Tuesday, February 14, is election day. It’s also Valentine’s Day. When you think of the legends surrounding that day, you probably think of candy and cards — and you can credit Chaucer and Shakespeare for that.
Going back to Roman times, you might remember a religious figure who was martyred by Claudius II for agitating in favor of his fellow citizens. Rumor has it that just before execution, he sent a note to his jailor’s daughter, whom he had befriended — signing it “from your Valentine.”
The point of this history lesson is not to advertise for greeting cards — but rather advocate in favor of a gift you can give your fellow citizens: a vote in favor of the upcoming School Bonds. Last week, I expounded on why I thought Proposition 2 (Transportation) was a good idea. Following are some thoughts on why you might consider voting for Proposition 1: Capital Improvements, Instructional Materials and Technology.
First, a word about process. If you’ve read any of the literature about the history of school bond issues in Norman, you’ll have noted that one bond builds on the legacy of the previous issue. For example, the 2014 bond focused primarily on school safety student technology arts and athletic upgrades. The 2019 bond also focused on safety and security (such projects as access control, storm shelters, etc.), in addition to a new facility for Dimensions Academy and the expansion of the Nancy O’Brian performing Arts Center.
The proposed 2023 bonds continue on that path. The 2023 bond request is based on research on what’s still needed — based on demographics (increased number of students, and growth trends within the city), an assessment of facility needs, and community feedback (from some 3600 residents responding — more folks than turned out for the OG&E franchise vote).
From this process, a list of projects was developed. Some of these projects really are “must do,” including: the maintenance of facilities (roof and HVAC replacements, classroom and restroom upgrades, safety upgrades at playgrounds); the purchase of instructional and library materials, instructional technology updates, etc.; and safety and security enhancements (perimeter security, lighting, new classrooms to replace portables, improved emergency access to classrooms/buildings, etc.).
I’ve visited a number of our schools- and noticed upgrades (from previous bonds) and have noted thing yet to be done — most notably removal of portable buildings that present both safety and security hazards. For what it’s worth, I’ve talked to principals and faculty members at several schools. While they cannot advocate for the bond issues, they can certainly testify to what needs to be fixed/upgraded.
I’ve spoken at length with Lee Hall and Kate Vahlberg of “Vote Yes for Kids.” I would hope that you’ll agree with me that the maintenance of facilities, the procurement of instructional and library materials and safety and security enhancements are important and should not be denied. and please forgive me, but I’d include the modest sum dedicated to improving Norman’s Future Farmers of America “campus” under the heading of “must do.” Agriculture is important to Oklahoma’s economy; FFA”s home in Norman is a couple of broken-down shacks. Our kids deserve better.
So — what about the “elephants in the room:” the Oklahoma Aviation Academy, a new (smaller) Fine Arts Center, a new Stadium at Norman North, and “E-Sports” facilities at Norman High and Norman North? Before I try to answer those questions, let me pose another: If the real requirement for improvements for our schools approximates $700 Million, and Proposition 1 asks half that amount, “what aren’t we doing?” I asked that question of Justin Milner, Chief Operations Officer for NPS.
His response to me was that the requirements list wasn’t static. For example, some of the facilities upgrades on which the list was built have been accomplished — using insurance funds realized in the wake of last year’s super hailstorm. Other projects making the list may be accomplished using grant monies the district feels confident it can obtain. and then there’s the prioritization resulting from community feedback.
“Elephants:” 1) Oklahoma Aviation Academy: approval of this bond will enable NPS to take advantage of grant money already available as means to complete the project. Remember, Aviation is the Number Two industry in Oklahoma; educating our students in this area is an important contribution to our economy. To those on social media who cite this project as important only to the Chamber of Commerce — I submit that the students participating feel otherwise. I’ve visited the Academy and talked with them. 2) a smaller Fine Arts Center: you’ve heard comments that Nancy O”Brian is overbooked, and that middle and elementary schools lack space to perform. Justin explains that a single location to serve these schools is cheaper than building facilities at each school. He believes the demand is there, and this is the most economical solution. 3) A Stadium at Norman North: Edmond high schools each have their own stadiums — but that in and of itself isn’t a good reason that Norman should follow suit. What passes for rationale includes the fact that with one stadium, schedules of both schools are inconvenienced — and this isn’t just for football; track and field, band practice and competitions, etc. are involved (more use than five or six times a year, as has been posited). and though I can’t put a dollar estimate on it, there’s something to be said for kids having the visibility of paths leading from feeder schools: elementary to middle to high school — including sports.
There is something to the notion of school spirit, and attendant morale. 4) E-Sports: These facilities aren’t just venues to play games. E-Sport competition is alive and well at secondary school and college level and has the potential to educate students on gaming — with possible career paths in industry. and as an aside: I know from experience that the military uses gaming as integral to technical training. Again, E-Sports are not just for fun; they serve an important educational purpose.
I know that I haven’t overcome all objections to Proposition 1. If I had my way, I might have segmented the request, rather than the “all or nothing” package we’re being asked to vote on. But truth be told, there is something there for everyone — with the promise of “no new taxes” (a product of limiting the size of the bond request and staying within previously approved millage rates).
Speaking for myself, I’m voting in favor of the proposition. It’s a Valentine gift I can give to my fellow citizens.
