To begin with, the Hotels and Motels are for increasing the Hotel/Motel tax. After that, what else do we really need to know?
They should have more insight than any of us. But if you have read any of my previous columns you know I’m not short winded. Let’s take a deeper dive.
Hotel/Motel taxes are also called visitor taxes, guest taxes or tourist taxes. The reason is most of the folks that pay these taxes are from out of town. Every city has them. They’re popular because the people that vote on them, for the most part don’t pay them.
If you want to get fancy they are also called a “transient occupancy tax.” Talk about taking something simple and making it sound complicated.
Visitor taxes are paid when you rent a room while lodging at hotels, motels, air bnb’s and similar places. It’s basically a form of tax exporting. This means a city is shifting the tax burden to non-residents for the benefit of the residents of a city. In our case to the benefit of Norman.
So why are the hotels and motels in favor of increasing their tax? They know the tax proceeds will be used to promote events in Norman increasing their room occupancy rate. More rooms rented helps their bottom line.
When was the last time you looked at the hotel tax rate when you were booking a hotel room? Was it never or next to never? It’s one of those things few people pay attention to and hotels know that.
The other reason I strongly favor passing this increase in the visitors tax is because the proceeds are going to be administered by VISIT NORMAN and the NORMAN ARTS COUNCIL and their outstanding executive director’s Dan Schemm & Erinn Gavaghan.
VISIT NORMAN’s singular purpose is to increase tourism in Norman.
Mr. Schemm along with his Board of Director’s do this as well or better than anyone else in the State of Oklahoma. They have won numerous state and regional awards for their work.
The NORMAN ARTS COUNCIL is equally honored and brings us many wonderful activities like Jazz In June, Norman Music Festival, Second Friday Art Walk, and the Sooner Theater to name a few.
Tourism is important to Norman because it brings new money into our community. If we want nice things like sports facilities, parks, public art and libraries we need a way to pay for them. Tourism is an economic driver to accomplish that goal.
When tourists come to town they bolster the spending at our businesses and their money recirculates within our community.
What do we mean by recirculate? When a tourist buys a coffee, or stays in a hotel room the money spent recirculates and multiplies within Norman’s local economy.
The first time the money multiplies is when the employees of the business where that tourist had bought a cup of coffee or rented a room get a pay check.
The second time it multiplies is when the employee of the coffee shop or hotel, buy for example, groceries or go to the dentist.
The third time it multiplies is when the next shop pays its employees or when the dentist buys, for example, a new basketball for her kids. It goes on and on.
A dollar spent by one person is income for a different person. This is called the “multiplier effect” in monetary economics. The money a tourist spends keeps multiplying over and over in our local economy.
The beauty of it is, along the way, sales taxes are paid to the city. They fund parks, basketball courts, senior centers, swimming pools, soccer and baseball fields, etc.
How does this fit together? Our city in 2015 passed NORMAN FORWARD. It was a brilliant concept and it brought incredible facilities to our city. Libraries, a water park, indoor swimming, sports fields, a senior citizens center, new parks, park improvements, trails, the list is impressive.
All of our youth sports facilities are managed by volunteer youth sports organizations. They call the shots on their facilities, but they need help sometimes.
Youth sports groups like Norman Youth Soccer Association (NYSA), the Optimist Club and others know when it’s off season at the fields or courts they could be holding events that would bring visitors to town. Visitors coming to town spending money generating tax revenue to help defray costs of their facilities. How do these volunteer organizations get help filling the empty spots? Enter VISIT NORMAN, like I said they’re the experts in getting folks to Norman.
If this increase in the hotel/motel tax passes it will provide revenue to VISIT NORMAN so that they can do just that — bring more events to Norman. Which in turn will generate more business. Which in turn will generate more tax revenue for the city to fund more of the nice things we want.
More basketball courts, parks, soccer fields, senior centers, swimming pools, trails for biking and hiking, etc. etc. These are the nice things that we have been wanting in Norman for decades. Money recirculating in town is a little bit like the movie “The Lion King.” It’s the economic version of the “circle of life.”
Some people have expressed concern tournaments will preclude use for our children. Remember the volunteer organizations like NYSA or Optimist Club run the schedule for each facility. Their sole purpose is to take care of our kids. They will dictate the schedule. Not anyone else. Our kids and their parents are in control through their volunteer lead organizations. They will continue to make sure our kids come first.
What about recreational time? There will still be recreational time set aside at courts and fields for pick up games, etc. But remember the answer to more facility recreational time is more courts, pools and fields. That only happens with more funding. We must have tax revenue to fund more facilities.
What about opportunities for financially challenged families and youth? Each youth sports organization offer scholarships or sliding scale fees based on household income to off set the cost of dues for children whose families are having a tough time. This practice provides opportunity for all Norman residents.
The increase in the visitors tax checks all the boxes and sets Norman up for further success. Please go vote and I encourage you to vote YES on Tuesday!
