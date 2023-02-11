For me it’s school security.
What’s more important than the safety of our children? The memory of the 28 dead at Sandy Hook Elementary in Connecticut, and the 22 dead at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, TX are forever branded into my memory.
I must admit as my grandchildren are reaching school age, I have moments of anxiety thinking about their school attendance for this very reason. Because of rampant gun violence – a very American thing – I feel our schools must be beyond safe. I mean safer than safe. That’s number one.
Tuesday you have a choice. You can do something about it. Our upcoming school bond election, if passed, will give our school district the resources to continue our march towards safer schools. We have done a lot but we need to do more. Norman Public Schools will continue to acquire security improvements district-wide with a YES vote. Yes, your YES vote!
As a large animal veterinarian another subject near and dear to my heart are improvements to our agriculture education facilities. If COVID has taught us anything, it has taught us we take food availability for granted.
Sustainable agriculture education, farm to table, nutrition education, learning how to eat better and healthier will all be enhanced with passage of this bond.
As a Norman High parent nothing would make me happier than for Norman North to have their own football stadium. Harve Collins Field is a part of Norman High lore. Sharing with Norman North has been a necessity, but it’s time for the Timberwolves to have a home of their own.
As a parent or grandparent behind safety nothing is as important for your kids as being prepared for and having good paying jobs available to them.
You want your kids & grandkids to live near you? They need a good job.
If you’re a small business owner, you want customers, right? Especially those that can pay their bills. Those are the best kind of customers.
Good jobs are the key. Norman Public School’s has a plan.
Their plan is the creation of a High School Aviation Academy as part of the new Oklahoma Aviation Academy to be located in Norman. It is a game changer.
It will put Norman front and center for aviation education in the state and the country. Aviation jobs are good jobs with high wages and good benefit programs. With passage of this bond issue not only will Norman build a High School Aviation Academy, the state will kick in an additional $20 million to make it comprehensive. That’s a Win-Win!
Its mission will be to prepare students for all sorts of aviation jobs. Jobs that will keep our kids in town. Jobs with salaries that will circulate through our small businesses and all corners of our local economy. Jobs we can be proud of! Again, it’s a game changer. It’s something we must do!
How exciting and what a great time to be in Norman!
So many great projects are available to us with no increase in taxes.
Upgrades to every elementary school. Upgrades to every middle school. Upgrades to every high school and many many more projects.
Here’s the catch! You have to vote. I read once Oklahoma has the most apathetic voters in the nation. Now Norman I know you’re a shining light because — Norman cares about education and Norman votes!
Our voter turnout is higher than most cities in Oklahoma, but this bond issue must pass by 60% not 50%. It’s another weird Oklahoma law. So the minority can rule if 40% plus one vote against this bond issue. Don’t let those that vote against everything rule. Don’t let the negative nellies deny our children.
Vote YES February 14th. Vote YES for our kids. Vote YES on Valentine’s Day then celebrate by taking you’re significant other to dinner! Norman’s children will thank you for year’s to come.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.