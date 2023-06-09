True story. When I was on active duty with the Air Force, I was given short notice to report to the base at Minot, North Dakota.
Take a look at the map, and you’ll see that it’s located about 80 miles south of the Canadian border. My family and I moved in over a Labor Day weekend — temperature 103 degrees.
I’m not kidding when I tell you that three weeks later, it snowed — and that white stuff stayed on the ground until late the following May. Temperatures at Christmas were minus 41 degrees (F). It was COLD!
It seems that the base was served by a single water line from town (about 17 miles south). That line was affected by temperature. In the spring, the frozen ground thawed, and shifted.
It was an annual affair: when the ground shifted, the water line would break — and there would be no water available to those of us living on the base (my job was such that I was required to live in government quarters).
Since this was an expected event, we knew enough to stockpile water — small bottles, large containers — anything that would hold that precious liquid.
When water service was lost, we used our stockpile to drink, for cooking, for washing dishes, and for flushing the toilet. This “happiness” could go on for days, until that water pipe was repaired.
If you wanted a shower — you drove to town and rented a motel room. (But for me — my job restricted me to the base; it was a wet washcloth, or nothing.)
I know what it’s like for the water supply to go AWOL (military jargon for “absent without leave”).
Which (naturally) brings me to the “Water is Life” proposition that we’ll be asked to approve on June 13. It seems that Norman has some 280 miles of iron pipe in desperate need of replacement.
Leaks can’t happen here? I asked Chris Mattingly, Utilities Director, to provide some statistics on the subject. He told me that between April 2022 and April 2023, there were 199 water line breaks.
The cumulative time water service was unavailable to affected customers was 350 hours.
That’s not to say that every customer was without water from the tap for the days I endured in North Dakota — but it does speak to inconvenience when it’s happening to you. (I’m personally aware of a break in southeast Norman that took ten hours to repair. If you don’t have a stockpiled supply of water — how often can’t you flush the commode during that time? Turns out that several businesses along Alameda were affected. If you’re running a business — what do you think of an unscheduled closure that costs you customers?)
Getting back to “The Great Mattingly’s” statistics: during that April-to-April time period, some 3,400 homes and businesses were affected.
Remember, too, that this lack of service was due to leaks: an estimated 3.7 million gallons of water were lost. I can’t help myself: Coleridge’s line from “The Rime of the Ancient Mariner” comes to mind: “Water, water everywhere — nor any drop to drink.”
Replacing old iron pipes is one of four things which the “Water is Life” proposition will accomplish. You may/may not know that Norman is under a compliance order from the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) to treat groundwater. This is required “... to ensure a safe and reliable water supply.”
You should know that Norman could be fined as much as $10,000 a day “per violation” for non-compliance.
Fines are presently waived, on the supposition that Norman is taking action to achieve compliance.
This could change at the whim of bureaucrats.
Bad enough that a state agency is watching — but there’s a new Federal mandate that requires replacement of lead and copper lines which may exist in the city.
Guess what: “Old Norman” (Ward 4) was built using lead and copper lines, and this includes both city lines and residential plumbing.
These new rules are scheduled to take effect in 2024. What happens then? Draw your own conclusions. Finally — the price of everything is going up — and so additional funds are required for “water service operations.”
Translation: the cost of chemicals and equipment replacement (things like pumps do wear out) is increasing, and these are bills we’ll have to pay.
The proposition includes some formulae for water service rates.
Basically, the proposition would raise the base rate paid by both residential and commercial customers — but the price per gallon for usage declines as the usage volume increases.
In other words, the more water you use, the less per gallon you’re paying. It’s true that your utility bills would increase, but by a modest amount. According to the Utilities Department, “an increase of $5.45 or less per month would be seen on two-thirds of bills in Norman.”
If you haven’t attended the several public forums held to discuss this proposition, I recommend that you go to the city’s Vimeo or U-Tube Channels.
There’s an excellent video which describes all that would be done upon passage of the proposition.
There also a number of very short (less than a minute) testimonials on what “Water is Life” means, in terms of: public safety (think firefighting), food service, health care, childcare — and a very concise statement from Yancy Red Corn on our need/obligation to conserve this valuable resource.
If you remember Coleridge’s poem, you’ll recall that the Ancient Mariner shot an albatross that had guided his ship to safety, after seemingly being trapped in Antarctic ice.
Shooting the albatross, in the opinion of the ship’s crew, led the ship to be becalmed in the doldrums. Blaming the Mariner, they tied the dead bird around the Mariner’s neck.
As time went on, all of the crew died of starvation and thirst — all except the Mariner. He was doomed to travel the world telling of this event.
Don’t be that Mariner. Water really is life for Norman.
Vote “yes” on June 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.