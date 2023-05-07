The late Molly Griffis, a longtime friend and fellow scribe, would have loved the recent 100th anniversary celebration of Lincoln Elementary School.
Students, parents, faculty, staff and alumni gathered to honor their school. A book of Transcript news clips about the school was also made available.
A retired teacher and author, Molly lived for many years on Ferrill Street, across from the school. She volunteered there and celebrated Abraham Lincoln’s birthday with the students.
Molly passed away in 2021 but her Lincoln Elementary legacy lives on through the Abe Lincoln tree sculpture carved in a front yard tree.
• • •
Lincoln was one of two Norman elementary schools celebrating centennials this year. McKinley also had its 100th birthday party.
Jefferson Elementary is Norman’s oldest elementary school. School District No. 29 was organized in 1891 and built its first official building in 1894. It is considered Norman’s first elementary school still in operation.
That three-story sandstone and brick building on East Gray Street cost $12,375 and was built on two acres of land donated by homesteader George H. Colley.
The late John Womack, Norman longtime historian, reported that salvaged materials from the the renovated east side school were used to build a large stone building on the southeast corner of Gray Street and Ponca Avenue.
Most older Norman elementaries — Jefferson, McKinley, Wilson, Adams, Monroe, Madison, Eisenhower and Kennedy — were tucked into neighborhoods to allow kids to walk or bike to school.
Lincoln was the exception as Classen (US 77) was a main north-south route through the state. Newer ones like Roosevelt, Washington, Reagan are built on section line roads making it easier for parents to drop them off as few kids are allowed to walk or bike to school.
• • •
Norman’s early school politics were not without drama. Two years after District 29 was formed, west Norman residents (those living west of the railroad tracks) voted to form School District 64. The leader of the westside group was David Ross Boyd, the first president of the University of Oklahoma.
With Boyd’s leadership, District 64 built a brick school on the site of the current NPS administration building. That building later became Washington Elementary School which is now located on 48th Avenue SE. The original Washington school burned to the ground in 1918 and was rebuilt.
As of about 1900, the original District 29 had 600 students and District 64 had 200 pupils. The two districts later made peace and merged.
• • •
Although I am an alumnus of Jefferson Elementary School, my brothers and I often visited Lincoln Elementary in the summers to help with chores on family rental property in the area. Lincoln had one special feature that no other school in Norman had.
Lincoln had an underground passageway that allowed students to cross under Classen Boulevard without dodging traffic. It was cool to walk or ride bicycles under the busy traffic.
There are several such pedestrian underpasses still functional along Highway 77 south of Norman.
Lincoln’s tunnel was closed years ago. Alumni have told me nothing good happened there. Something about smoking cigarettes and grapevines. It has been filled in and replaced by a signalized crosswalk. Only those memories remain.
