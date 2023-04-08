Norman don’t freak out. The bears are coming. The migratory season is upon us!
It was mid-May two short years ago when a young male black bear made a poor decision. He was undoubtedly hum-dee-dumming (Winnie-the-Pooh analogy) up the Canadian River going north trying to chart his path in life when he made a wrong turn. He turned right and headed up Imhoff Creek to the core of Norman. It was there where things went south for him.
Juvenile bears may travel hundreds of miles after weaning from their mother to establish their own home ranges. Adult males may average 8 to 15 miles per day.
Bears are solitary by nature. They are timid animals. They are more scared of us than we are of them. Every time I have come across one while hiking they have taken off like a lightening bolt.
Black bears are often attracted to people’s food sources or honey — another Winnie-the-Pooh analogy. Sometimes they get desensitized and get use to the presence of humans.
I remember driving thru Yosemite National park once when I saw a bear sauntering down the sidewalk behind a group of Japanese tourists. I pulled over and stopped driving so I could watch. The tourists were oblivious to the bear.
The bear did not care about the humans either. The tourists kept walking. The bear kept walking. After a couple minutes he turned on a connecting sidewalk heading behind a building. No doubt he had garbage can on his mind.
Black bears in Oklahoma are increasing in numbers. There are estimated to be approximately 3000 in the state. They reside predominantly in southeastern Oklahoma, but as numbers have increased they are stretching their legs in our direction.
A veterinary clinic tends to be the center of animal gossip in a city. Ours is no different. There have been anecdotal reports of bear sightings in recent weeks. A mother with two cubs in Little Axe. A juvenile bear near the Canadian River by Noble. “I swear I saw a bear crossing the highway.” That’s the kind of evidence I am talking about.
So don’t freak out Norman if another bear strolls into town again. Norman Animal Welfare is prepared. They have the correct equipment, trained manpower, and appropriate anesthetics to tranquilize a bear and move it to safety.
Remember bears just don’t want to attack and eat people. They mainly want to eat honey especially after their long winter nap. Bears may congregate in areas of high food density such as oak stands, berry patches, farm fields, garbage cans or by honey. They love acorns and honey.
Most bears become active a half-hour before sunrise, take a nap or two during the day, and bed down for the night an hour or two after sunset. Some bears are mainly active at night to avoid people or other bears.
Black bear females typically produce cubs every two years once they become mature. The 2-year reproductive cycle is genetically timed to fit the annual cycle of plant growth of a region.
Bears mate in late May or June. Sperm fertilizes microscopic eggs in the uterus, and each egg quickly develops into a tiny ball of cells called a blastocyst. Black bears have delayed implantation, which means the blastocysts suspend further development until they implant in the uterine wall in November. After implantation, the blastocysts develop rapidly and become cubs that are born in mid to late January.
Mother and cubs remain together for 16-17 months until May or June of the following year. Then, the family members separate, the mother mates again, and the 2-year cycle repeats.
To better prepare for similar situations in the future, Norman Animal Welfare has put together kits that have tarps, ropes and medication in case ODWC isn’t readily available.
They have BAM kits. BAM kits are used to immobilize a broad range of animal species including bears. 1 1/2 to 2 cc’s is all it takes to immobilize the average sow — female bear. That volume is easily administered with standard tranquilization guns.
So Norman it’s ok to hide your honey but don’t freak out if you see a bear. Just leave him be. He is more afraid of you than you are of him.
