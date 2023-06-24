A few weeks ago, our southern neighbor Goldsby held town council elections. It can’t be described in any way other than a mutiny. It was an anti-growth, clean the house election.
All three incumbent city council members lost by wide margins. They were defeated by what amounted to a “slate” of candidates united by their anti-sprawl, controlled, organized growth stances.
Despite having water connection fees triple ($4626 vs $1500) those of Norman, there has been explosive growth in Goldsby.
Note: the cost of utility connection fees is a frequent subject of developer rant in Norman. In reality connection fees appear to have little impact on development. Norman’s growth rate is at or above almost everywhere else in Oklahoma.
In Goldsby, there was a perception the City Council was giving developers blank checks to build at will. I don’t know if it is true, but it was certainly the prevalent public sentiment at cafes and on social media. It was the precipitating issue in the election.
There is no doubt in my mind housing development has exceeded Goldsby’s infrastructure capacity. Infrastructure is the basic physical structures (buildings, roads, power supplies, water supplies) needed for the operation of a society.
The Washington school district which provides public education to Goldsby residents can’t keep up despite recent bond elections. For example, they still use many portable classrooms.
The rural roads haven’t been improved. They weren’t designed with this new capacity in mind, therefore they have deteriorated and are congested.
But it’s water — or the lack of it — that led to this election revolt. The over development across the river from Norman has led to low water pressure during peak usage. The NW Goldsby water tower can’t be filled faster than it’s drained.
In the summer when lawn watering is at its peak the water pressure drops because the water tower can’t keep up.
This is caused by a simple problem. The line carrying water from the treatment plant to the tower is too small. The water is leaving the tower faster than the water entering the tower.
The height of the water in the water tower and its weight creates the water pressure that makes showers nice and comfy!
So development in Goldsby needs to slow down, at least until they replace the water line. The water line probably needs to double in size. Currently, it’s eight inches in diameter.
But Goldsby’s problems are bigger than an eight-inch water line. Water rights are a looming larger issue.
Now I’m no expert. I am literally a country veterinarian that drives around every day doctoring 4-legged creatures, but I read and more importantly I listen and I slept at a Holiday Inn last night. Just kidding!
So, simply stated, here is how I understand it. Every land owner owns the water rights beneath their land. The state of Oklahoma regulates the amount of water that each land owner can “harvest” from beneath their soil. The idea being you don’t drain off the water beneath your neighbors soil.
One nuance of water rights is that you can lease them. The town of Goldsby has five water wells that are on land where they lease the rights to drill and produce water from a well.
When Goldsby was small they produced plenty of water. They in fact still could produce plenty of water, but Goldsby is limited in the amount of water they can take from each well by the State of Oklahoma. Which is only fair. The eleventh commandment is do not steal your neighbors water.
This same concept is creating a degree of contempt towards the City of Norman in east Norman aka Ward 5.
We don’t hear the complaint from Goldsby land owners, but we do hear this complaint in Ward 5.
Many east Norman residents — rightly or wrongly — feel their personal water wells are being depleted by larger city wells. I am told this is not true, but this perception is a major problem.
Ward 5 needs some love from the city of Norman. Norman needs to bend over backwards, lay down, stand up, sit down, sit up, listen and shout out until this perception is changed. Facts are facts.
Goldsby’s last problem is how to pay for the improvements to their water system. Bigger water lines cost money. You can’t have something for nothing. Someone is going to need to pony up.
This vote showed us the rebellious voter sentiment of Goldsby is very similar to Norman. Goldsby’s vote is a prelude to what would happen if Norman City Council behaved the way Goldsby City Council appears to have behaved. But, what else can Norman learn from the Goldsby elections?
First, Norman can raise water connection fees. They can be raised to break even which is $2,000. It is not the determining factor for someone trying to decide if they can afford to build a home.
However, it is a determining factor in how lots of Norman voters vote in water rate elections. The subsidization of water connection fees for home builders is a major source of heart burn for lots of Norman residents. Correcting it is the right thing to do. City council should fix this. Raising the connection fee $500 is a no brainer.
Second, you can’t ignore infrastructure problems to the point of collapse or failure. Water pipes, bridges, roads, flood control, pollution, etc. etc. You need to be ahead of the game before a car load of kids falls off into a creek.
Third, despite overwhelming financial resources the political influence of developers is waning. They are perceived as selfish and greedy. When they blindly plow ahead pushing infrastructure to the brink for organized society it’s no wonder.
Thoughtful, reflective growth is what the public wants whether it’s a small town like Goldsby or the third largest city in Oklahoma — Norman.
We can’t wait ‘til infrastructure fails before we’re motivated to improve it. It’s not sexy. It’s not flashy. It is just what in the words of council member Matt Peacock says “healthy” cities do.
