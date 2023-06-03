In the late 1800’s when Norman was an overnight sensation if residents needed water, they took a bucket and headed down to the Canadian river to scoop it up.
When the trek to the river became too laborious those pioneers came up with a good idea — they hand dug a little well.
When the little well was finished, they then hung their bucket off a rope and glided it up and down the hole when they were thirsty.
Soon the individual well digging phase of Norman ended and the citizens banded together. The city founders employed some industrious young gents to pick up a shovel and start digging our first municipal source of water — a big water well.
They spread out shoulder to shoulder 20 to 30 feet wide and dug 30 feet down. They trenched in a few pipes running them downtown and before you knew it we had city water. It was rudimentary but it worked.
So was it during the 1800’s when we were two hours away from no water? Nope!
Our new system worked fairly well back then. It was new. It wasn’t worn out.
We need to hit the fast forward button to find Norman’s “Two hours away from NO water” moment in history.
In a galaxy far, far away……Wait this isn’t STAR WARS with the freedom fighters struggling against the tyrannical Galactic Empire and their Death Star. Those freedom fighters might have been outgunned, but they always had water. We’ve gone too far into the future. Let’s back it up a bit.
Let’s go to Norman Oklahoma, February 18, 2021 — THAT’s when we were “Two hours away from NO water.”
It’s hard to believe but YES in modern times, in fact, in recent times Norman just about ran out of water.
As reported by the Norman Transcript the city was in the throws of one of the worst cold snaps in history. Everything was freezing. It was below zero for a dozen days.
One pipe at the city’s water treatment plant burst. Chris Mattingly, Norman’s Director of Utilities says “An air relief valve failed due to freeze and blew water into a communication wire raceway that led to computer and electrical cabinets two rooms over. It shorted out computer cards and made its way into a few 480 volt cabinets.”
To me that sounds terrible!
“We were about two hours away from running out of water,” said Andy Bruehl, a 27-year water department employee at the time. “We really lucked out.” He went onto say after they had saved the day by rigging something together to get us by. The force was with them that day.
BUT WAIT THERE’S MORE — There is another moment in recent times where Norman’s supply of safe drinking water was in jeopardy. It was a couple months after the February freezmageddon.
May 7, 2021 we had “another” line break. I say “another” because our worn out old lines are breaking all the time.
Due to this line break dirty water containing bacteria was introduced into our drinking water lines. We had the bacteria E. coli in our water. This forced us to shut the water down for a bit to disinfect the lines.
E. coli is a common bacteria found in the intestinal tract of animals and humans. It can cause severe water poisoning.
The Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) rules mandate a chlorine residual in all municipal water lines. Norman does not currently meet that with our well water and the lines that serve them.
This means when we have a water line from a well break there is no residual chlorine in the lines to kill any bacteria like E. coli that might enter.
And when I say “WHEN we have a water line break,” I don’t mean “IF we have a water line break.” This year is on pace to set a new record for water line breaks. Simply said our pipes are worn out!
But the ball is in your court. We can do something about it. We can have safer and more reliable water but just like our founding fathers, we’re all going to need to pitch in.
On June 15th we will have a city vote to increase our water rates by a few bucks a month. What do those few bucks buy?
They buy us safer water by paying for the addition of a disinfection station ($7 Mil) for all well water coming into town.
It buys us more reliable water by speeding up the replacement of our old metal water lines. We have 280 miles of them!
Time is of the essence folks on this one. Norman as a 21st century city, a SEC city. We need to have safer and more reliable water.
The ball is in your court. Go vote June 13th and vote YES.
