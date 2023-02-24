I watched a recent Council Study Session with great interest. The topic addressed civility in public discourse. Dr David Spain (First Christian Church) and former Mayor Lynne Miller addressed Council members.
Their presentation summarized over a year of discussions sponsored by the Xenia initiative — dedicated openness and the free flow of ideas in areas that affect life in Norman. Full disclosure: I participated in many of the discussions that led to this presentation. I was anxious to see how the topic was received.
Dr. Spain and former Mayor Miller first noted a storm of incivility (common courtesy?) in many public forums: people talking past one another — not willing or able to listen to other’s points of view. Sometimes rancor would lead to insult, effectively limiting the possibility of a group reaching consensus on anything. They opined that there could be a number of influences that lead to this kind of behavior.
”Tribalism” in politics at the national level may “grant permission” for lower levels of government to follow suit. Another influencer: social media.
The presenters did not criticize the City Council — or any council member — but nonetheless posited that barriers to communication existed.
Several council members who were in attendance asked for some thoughts on how to make things better.
A recommendation was to address the topic in small group discussions, such as church study groups or in service organizations. (A thought occurred to me that the topic could be addressed at local ward meetings — to see if constituents think there’s a problem, and find out what some of their recommended solutions might be.) Whenever and wherever the topic is considered, there’s a likely benefit that the very act of discussing the matter will serve to mitigate negative behaviors ( my opinion).
Please allow me some digression. I attend a lot of meetings. For example, I recently sat in on a planning session for Monroe Elementary School’s 60th anniversary. The session was attended by school staff and concerned parents — and courtesy prevailed.
The group was focused, and everyone there contributed. The discussions were led by Leslie Clowers and Principal Andrea Crowe. I was impressed!
(As an aside, I asked Andrea about how the recent bond issue affected Monroe; she was really excited about restrooms at her school that could now be upgraded to Americans with Disabilities Act compliance, and that some study rooms could be built to relieve the situation where tutoring was literally done in closets, because there was no other space).
I’m a member of the Floodplain Permit Committee. Our meetings are sometimes contentious, but always civil — we stay focused on the subject at hand.
Likewise, I was a member of the city’s Public Safety Committee for four years, and still attend as “emeritus,” because of my interest in the topic.
Again, meetings are focused and cordial. Last night, I attended a meeting of our development’s HOA.
If ever there’s an opportunity for division, it’s at a homeowner’s meeting. While there was some excited rhetoric about feral cats, nobody lost their cool.
Getting back to the council. I served on council for a time, and observe its activities to this day. There are several members, past and present, that have my utmost respect for their diligence in studying issues, and their ability to listen, and share ideas. There are some, past and present, who seem to be more interested in “me,” rather than “we.”
I think the “me” attitude is a barrier to communication and consensus. and I think that can change.
As regards social media, we’d be wise to remember that information posted there are just opinions, and should be considered as no more than that. Those who post are not vested with infallibility — just an itch to vent.
When I first entered the Air Force years ago, I had just graduated from OU. I was a “Dean’s List” student, and honor ROTC graduate. I knew everything. My first boss was was a fellow named Garcia, from rural Texas.
He’d graduated from one of that state’s many small colleges.
I might stereotype him as someone who didn’t have the credentials I had — but quickly learned the wisdom he had to impart. It was simply: 1) LISTEN before speaking; 2) always remember the “WE.”
If Norman has a problem, those two points could be the cures.
I applaud Xenia, David Spain and Lynne Miller for airing this topic, and making us think. With a little patience, “we’ll” weather the storm.
