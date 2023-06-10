Way back in time, i.e. last month, a house caught on fire in south Norman. In fact, it was right around the corner from our veterinary clinic in the heart of Ward 2.
The home essentially burned to the ground. The life of that family will never be the same.
While Norman firefighters fought the fire, a water main line ruptured. It broke as a result of fighting the fire.
Fire fighting is hard on water lines. It often causes pressure spikes in the system which can make a bad pipe fail.
The city water department quickly patched the line together so the fire could continue to be fought.
Someone last week said to me in a post “why does it always seem like the ‘end of the world’ when the city needs something?”
It’s not the “end of the world” unless it’s your house that’s on fire.
Resident historian and columnist for the Norman Transcript Andy Rieger reflected on when our town was four years old: “It wasn’t thirst that drove our young town to covet a water system. It was the fear of fire. By 1893 an ordinance was passed that required each business to maintain at least one barrel of water for firefighting.”
Unfortunately, the ‘barrel of water’ fire fighting strategy of the 1800’s didn’t work very well.
In 1902, nine years after our “barrel” ordinance downtown Norman burned to the ground.
Again according to Andy, “Water supply was limited. Businesses were required to place barrels of water out front, but that proved to be no match for the inferno that July afternoon. Flames jumped across Main Street.” All but two buildings burned to the ground that day.
This is not the only time downtown burned, in 1923 it happened again. Flames destroyed 10 businesses on East Main street. Water availability was cited as a mitigating factor.
According to OU history, It was 1903 when a fire destroyed Science Hall, the University’s first building where Evans Hall now stands. In December 1907, the University experienced its second major fire that destroyed the second building in that spot.
But the fire that brings the most sadness to my heart is the fire killing 40 patients at the then known as Central Oklahoma State Hospital, now known as Griffin Memorial Hospital in East Norman.
All of the casualties were from one dormitory. Many of the men suffocated in their beds. It was the largest single loss of life in a fire in Oklahoma’s history.
All but one of the victims were buried in a mass grave on the northern side of the IOOF Cemetery. The exact location was unknown until 2014.
What bothers me the most about this incident was that we knew we had a problem at the time but, policy makers didn’t act quickly enough.
According to Rieger, “lawmakers had authorized funds for a new, better built dormitory before the fire but the money had been held up in the courts.”
So, why do we study history? It’s because history repeats itself.
THE POINT IS — Norman is at an inflection point. We have underfunded the replacement of our water lines for so long that this year has set a record for water line breaks.
SIMPLY SAID — fire fighting is jeopardized today by having poor water line infrastructure.
Could Norman be on the cusp of becoming that dormitory? Do we need a catastrophic event to propel us into action?
We are seeing all the little signs of a water system that is stressed and needs relief.
We know what is needed to be done and we know we can do it.
THE QUESTION IS — what are you going to do?
Tuesday, June 13th you will have the opportunity to vote in a city wide election to raise water rates with the money being used for essential and necessary improvements to our water system.
Among them being to accelerate the water line replacement rate in our city.
Will you join me and vote YES approving funding to move Norman forward with a more plentiful, reliable and safer water system?
I hope so and I hope you vote YES!
In closing, here’s a fun game we can play called:
WATER RATE MYTH BUSTERS — Fact vs. Fiction
• Normans water rates are higher than Edmond — FICTION! Edmond pay $87.60 for 10,000 gallons; Norman pays $44.75.
• Norman’s water rates are higher than Stillwater — FICTION! Stillwater pays $81.28 Norman pays $44.75.
• Normans water rates are higher than OKC — FICTION! OKC pays $59.82 Norman pays $44.75.
• Norman water rates are higher than Midwest City — FICTION! Midwest City pays $46.74 Norman pays $44.75.
• Norman’s water rates are lower than Moore ($53.50) Newcastle ($79.20) Enid ($84.04) Tulsa ($49.48) Enid ($86.04) Lawton ($76.90) Bartlesville ($52.50) Ardmore ($46.97) Broken Arrow ($67.74) and Mustang ($56.11) — FACT! Norman pays $44.75
ONE MORE TIDBIT
Apparently there is a somewhat organized “Vote No” campaign out there, so here’s some FYI’s for you to ponder when you read their propaganda:
Asking you to vote no is saying:
• no to the accelerated replacement of lead water pipes and worn out water lines,
• no to more reliable water for fire fighting and,
• no to safer chlorinated well water lines.
Don’t make the mistake of voting no and please vote YES.
