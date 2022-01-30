When an historic arctic blast gripped the Midwest a year ago next month, temperatures in Norman stayed below zero for a dozen days.
Snow and ice blanketed the city. There were power outages and rolling blackouts. Residential water pipes froze and burst. Commercial building sprinklers in attics froze too, flooding businesses.
One pipe at the city’s water treatment plant froze and burst, sending water cascading into a metal cabinet housing the plant’s nerve center, forcing workers to shut down the plant, perform makeshift repairs and operate the plant manually until parts could be shipped and the control room dried out.
“We were about two hours away from running out of water,” said Andy Bruehl, a 27-year city employee who now supervises the water plant. “We really lucked out.”
• • •
The disrupted process forced longtime workers like Bruehl, Scott Aynes, Geri Wellborn and others to resort to MacGyver-like workarounds. They used hair dryers and shop-vacs to dry the control panel, and hot water from a shower to remove ice from lines.
“It was the worst I’ve ever seen,” Aynes said. “What hit us hard in the plant was when the line broke in the chemical building.”
Norman utilities director Chris Mattingly said when the automated plant was shut down, workers had to figure out a way to keep the city’s five water towers full to pressurize the system.
If the pressure dropped too low, it could force a boil order. Meanwhile, residents were encouraged to let water drip to prevent pipe freezing. Facebook posts suggested filling bath tubs in case the system went down.
• • •
That suggestion put a strain on the system, drawing millions more gallons than a normal February day.
“That was really the worst thing that could happen at that time,” Mattingly said. “We did send out a message to conserve and thankfully our customers did reduce.”
Mattingly, who only hours before told Mayor Breea Clark that everything was working, shut off the flow of supplemental Oklahoma City water, since they were in crisis mode too.
“Fortunately, we have very handy people who knew just what to do,” Mattingly said.
• • •
With power out to the plant’s flowmeter, which signals how much water is incoming from the Lake Thunderbird pipeline, workers couldn’t tell the amount of chemicals to manually add.
Bruehl stripped the end off an extension cord and hot-wired the flow meter, and somehow found a live electrical outlet. They could then manually turn on the flow of water from a nearby valve and gauge the supply in order to calculate the treatment on a notebook page.
All the while the entire plant grounds were covered in ice while more problems surfaced. A Co2 line froze. A flock of frozen, dead ducks had to be removed from a cleanup trap in one of the clarifying tanks.
“It was just a cascade of issues,” Wellborn said. “We were just putting out one fire at a time.”
Mattingly had high praise for his colleagues and their level of commitment to Norman water customers.
“The people we have here own it. These are the folks that will save your tail when you need it.”