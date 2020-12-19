Editor, The Transcript:
I can see from looking at the street surface, most, if not all streets in Norman have traffic lights that could be adjusted based on traffic flow.
However, I see little evidence that those traffic sensors are being used to maximum effect. It appears most lights are still controlled by a timing system, which is seldom adjusted for traffic loads.
Almost daily, I wait in a line of traffic at a light for several minutes while the light stays red, even though there is no cross traffic within a block or more. I'd like to think our city traffic planners are smart enough to use the traffic sensors on all intersections as designed.
You'd have much smoother traffic flow. If you don't know how to accomplish this change, please check with other towns that are using the sensors correctly with great success. Thank you
RON HOUSE
Norman
