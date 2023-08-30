U.S.Congressmen should think seriously about writing/signing anti-abortion laws. Pregnancy at every stage, is, and should be, between a woman and her doctor. No man has a clue about the mental and physical toll some pregnancies can cause. Whether a woman welcomes a pregnancy, or one is forced on her, male officials should mind their own business and stay out of the process.
No man can possibly understand the anguish a woman has to go through when she finds her fetus is not viable, but with many state laws such as in Oklahoma, she and her doctor have no recourse for help to abort.
Since no man has been beaten, raped and impregnated, male politicians should not add to a woman's misery, fear or humiliation by writing a law to make her and her doctor criminals if she tries to get an abortion after a male politician's time limit for forbidding it.
A woman should not have to pay for a criminal act against her, because a politician wants to flaunt his power over her body.
Nadine Jewell, Norman
