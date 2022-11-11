“Are you OK?” is a question often asked of veterans. The answer: “Maybe yes; maybe no.”
The question could refer to many things, but in the context I’m most familiar with, it has to do with mental health. “Are you OK?” was the title of a seminar Oct. 26 presented by the Norman Chamber of Commerce (sponsored by the Moore Norman Technology Center).
Two presenters were at this session: Jeff Dismukes from the state Mental Health office and Dr. Sally Spencer-Thomas, a clinical psychologist and mental health advocate.
Directors of a number of city agencies were present, as well as individuals from Norman businesses. District Judge Michael Tupper, who presides at the District’s Wellness and Mental Health Courts, also attended. And then there was me.
I was interested for a number of reasons, both professional and personal. Holding a command position in the Air Force, I was responsible for the health and welfare of the individuals in my organization.
It turns out that individuals handling strategic weapon systems, and those involved with highly classified and intelligence matters, were subject to the Personnel Reliability Program, or PRP.
If an individual showed signs of undue stress, alcoholism, indebtedness, gambling addiction, etc., it was my responsibility to relieve that person — not as punishment, but to ensure work wasn’t compromised by their condition, and, of most importance, to ensure they received treatment.
On a personal level, I had a brother who served in Vietnam who came home with some “personality issues,” and he received treatment for those “issues.”
Sadly, he developed complications to exposure to Agent Orange (a defoliant used in ‘Nam) and died in the Veterans Affairs Hospital in Washington, D.C., at age 40.
“Are you OK?” was/is a big deal for me.
Dismukes gave a presentation on the rollout of the new “988 Mental Health Lifeline.” He gave a number of statistics about mental health in today’s society.
Suffice to say that the incidence of problems is non-trivial — manifest in some of the problems I experienced with Air Force personnel — including suicidal tendencies.
He explained how the helpline works. Callers are asked about the problems they’re experiencing.
It may be that simply talking about a problem helps, in and of itself, but referral to clinical help is an option for those in need.
All discussions are confidential and can remain anonymous, if desired by the caller.
I was moved to ask about Lifeline experiences with two (not mutually exclusive) populations: veterans and the homeless.
Dismukes quickly responded that those callers identified as veterans will be referred to Veterans Affairs clinics and hospitals for further help.
As to homeless people, challenges remain — not the least of which is gaining the confidence of those individuals and learning enough about particular issues: to be able to make responsible and appropriate referrals. (The ability of homeless individuals to even make appointments plays a role.)
Spencer-Thomas got right to the point: Suicides in the workplace are more common than we want to believe, and in many instances, reasons for these tragedies can be seen ahead of time.
She talked at length about suicide prevention in the workplace, advocating that supervisors must invest time and resources in addressing employees’ issues “upstream, midstream and downstream.”
Upstream strategies include creating a sense of belonging and enhancing mental health literacy. Midstream strategies help employees recognize problems and link them with appropriate support. Downstream strategies “pull people back from the brink, actually intervening in a suicide attempt.”
Her bottom line: “Awareness is necessary but not sufficient for change. Workplaces must engage in action through policy, training and other (workplace appropriate) tactics.”
During Spencer-Thomas’ presentation, we were encouraged to talk about workplace issues in small groups. My group, which included supervisors in several city divisions — quickly focused on the need to better engage employees.
In some cases, these employees are out and about — inspecting, picking up garbage, fixing roads, etc. We discussed ways to stay in contact with these individuals, working “upstream strategies” mentioned earlier.
Not to disparage other city agencies, but I know that police and fire departments face potentially emotional situations with every call for service they make. They put great importance on peer support.
City-wide, resources are available — and confidential — for employees and families. Union contracts provide for mental health support.
I know that in an extreme need, firefighters have access to a facility in Maryland supported by the Firefighters Union.
I guess my point gets back to the fact that help is available, and it’s incumbent for supervisors and employees alike to be aware of these resources.
And while these last few sentences have discussed city programs, business owners and managers have responsibilities to employees, as well, and should be aware of where to go for assistance in helping employees.
“Are you OK?” I hope so, but as a supervisor, you must listen past the words. You must know those in your organization well enough to know when things aren’t OK, and you must know what to do to help.
As a military commander, my first obligation was to the people I led. That’s no less true in civilian life, in Norman, today. Seminar over.
