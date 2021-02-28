As Black History month comes to a close, it gives me pause to add a few more local tales to the Feb. 14 column that got a bit lengthy.
That column touched on Ada Lois Sipuel Fisher, George McLaurin, Prentice Gaunt and George and Barbara Henderson, all pioneers in Norman race relations.
Etta and Don Johnson integrated the Norman Public School system in the fall of 1956. Etta came first and Don followed.
It happened with little fanfare and none of the controversy that came with school integration in Arkansas.
It helped that both were good students and Don was a gifted athlete. They came from a school in the northeast part of the county.
Former state Rep. Wallace Collins attended Norman High with the Johnsons. Later, he kept up with Don, who was among the first Black business owners in Norman. He purchased and operated Bob’s Seat Cover Shop on North Flood until his retirement in 2007.
“He related to me many tales about his not wanting to integrate Norman, and having to learn where he could eat or use a bathroom, or get a drink of water, and where he could not,” Collins recalls. “When Bob’s Seat Covers moved to North Flood, Don told me that he was allowed to eat at an old drive-in on Robinson, Smitty’s Drive-In.”
Johnson was known for his quality seat cover work. He restored many a classic car in Norman and developed friendships along the way.
Collins recognized the Johnsons’ legacy on the 50th anniversary of the school integration with a legislative citation at a University of Oklahoma MLK event a few years ago.
Don and I met when he restored the seats, carpets and upholstery on my vintage Volkswagen in the late 1990s. I quickly learned he had his own timetable on finishing projects. Quality took longer. It wasn’t that good for business, but he made more friends along the way.
He told me he never got around to changing the name from Bob’s Seat Cover Shop, which he bought from the owner. When he retired he told me he wanted to spend time raising horses. Sadly, he died shortly after retirement.
Nearly 30 years after the Johnsons arrived, Collins recalls Norman High selecting its first Black female cheerleader. Shirley Davis was a cheerleader and also played basketball.
“She came from an athletic family, having brothers that were also good athletes,” Collins writes.
OU Professor Karlos Hill will moderate an online panel discussion for the OU College of Law on “Reparations and the Tulsa Race Massacre” at noon Tuesday. For a zoom link, e-mail lawevents@ou.edu or call 325-7479.
