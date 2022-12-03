The Oklahoman, historically one of the most conservative newspapers in the country, reported last Sunday that the right wing media’s obsession with the LGBTQ community has fueled right wing extremism.
They went on to say, because of it, experts predicted inevitable violence like what occurred in Colorado Springs, where a shooter at a LGBTQ nightclub killed five and injured 25 others. It appears to be “hate” motivated.
“Over the last 18 months, far right extremists such as the Proud Boys and white supremacists have targeted the LGBTQ community. Pundits such as Tucker Carlson — of Fox News — have devoted hours to conflagrating and then denigrating transgender people,” according to the Oklahoman.
This public “calling out” of right wing media by The Oklahoman is stunning. It’s not what we’re use to reading on their front page.
Equally as stunning is the reversal of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints’ — the Mormon church — stance on gay marriage.
A few weeks ago, they announced that they support congressional efforts to codify protections for same-sex marriage. This is a shocking change of events.
It was just 14 years ago when the Morman church was funding and very publicly opposing initiative petitions to legalize same-sex marriage.
It brings up the question, did organized religion provide the spark that began this march toward extremism and right wing violence?
What I mean is, if you start with a teaspoon of vitriol from the pulpit, put a cup of Donald Trump on it, then add a gallon of right wing media obsession, do you end up with violence like what we saw in Colorado Springs?
I’m looking for hope. Could the Mormon church’s change of heart on this matter set an example for other groups to de-escalate this march toward violence?
Could organized religion lead us to a kinder, gentler country? I hope so.
The Mormon church’s support of the marriage equality bill is wildly believed to be what pushed it over the top in a recent vote. It passed the U.S. Senate 62-37, with 12 Republican senators voting in favor.
This needed to happen. Why?
It’s important because Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas suggested last summer that the court should reconsider precedents like the one rendered in the 2015 Supreme Court ruling, which insured marriage equality.
After Thomas’ comments, codifying same-sex marriage in this country became a major goal of the Democrats, making the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints’ support even more stunning.
This turn of event comes on the heels of year-long front page and evening news stories of the rift in the Oklahoma United Methodist Church over same-sex marriage.
Twenty-nine churches were, in effect, given the green light to leave the Oklahoma United Methodist conference.
In another sign of hope, one of the largest Methodist churches in Oklahoma voted to NOT disaffiliate over the issue in September.
Could the Mormon church, the Methodist church and others lead us away from this combative corrosive, smash mouth approach that has overtaken the marriage equality debate? Might they show us a way forward with love?
Last time I checked, love with a dose of forgiveness was the unifying principle of organized religion. I’ve always thought the best leaders lead by example.
I hope leadership is what we are seeing emerge from organized religion.
P.S.: A followup on the Turnpike Troubadours
Last week’s column asked if anyone knew if the Turnpike Troubadours had played in Norman.
We received a picture of them playing on the patio at Libby’s in Goldsby many moons ago, but Goldsby is not Norman.
But, yes, they did play in Norman. It’s been confirmed.
The wife of lead guitarist Ryan Engleman, whose mom taught at Monroe Elementary School, reached out to us.
“I wanted to let you know that TT definitely played the Deli, though we can’t remember the date. I asked Ryan. It was probably around 2010-11,” Amanda Conatser Engleman said. “They also played Libby’s and the Blue Note. Wish I could give you exact dates. Those were the early days — no ticket stubs to check, but we were there. We also played the Riverwind in 2013.”
There you have it. It’s official the Turnpike Troubadours played in Norman at the Deli once. Norman’s small bars like the Deli are nice. The Deli is an institution.
We also hope the city lets “Midway” Bob keep his new live music stage at Midway Deli, but Norman could stand to have a mid-sized music venue in which regional acts perform.
Seems odd that we don’t have two or three venues, when almost every other Big 12 or SEC city does.
