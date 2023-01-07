Norman voters will have the opportunity to vote Tuesday on a franchise agreement with OG&E. I will vote no.
The State of Oklahoma and OG&E franchise agreement business model is broken. We need to send a message that it must change.
There are many reasons why I’m against this proposal.
To begin with, I take exception to this special election where OG&E’s franchise agreement is the only issue on the ballot. This election will be very costly.
It’s paid for by OG&E, but you know what that means. The costs will be eventually trickle down to electric users: you and me. Nothing is free.
That’s one reason I oppose this election, but I have more.
Every time I see an OG&E TV commercial patting themselves on the back, I wonder couldn’t this money spent on advertising be better spent lowering our electric bills?
Or shouldn’t they be paying down their debt, or could they bury electrical lines so they don’t blow down in a storm? What’s up with all these ads?
I have no problem with the hard working men and women of OG&E — the ones that are out in the field taking care of us every day.
My problem is with the OG&E CEO and board of directors. They waste money on advertising and compensate themselves with unnecessary multi-million-dollar packages. They don’t reflect the ethos of a good public servant.
It makes no sense to me that a business with a virtual monopoly on selling electricity would need to spend a dime on advertising. They have little to no competition.
The water company doesn’t advertise. The sewer and garbage service companies don’t advertise. They don’t need to, and neither does OG&E.
What also makes no sense to me is OG&E’s multi-million-dollar compensation packages for corporate officers.
The water, garbage and sewer managers don’t make millions of dollars. Yet, they run their utilities quite well.
Granted, I recognize running a statewide utility is a bigger job than running a single utility in a city, but I don’t believe running OG&E is any more complex than the job of a city manager running a major city.
We don’t see city managers with multi-million-dollar salaries. Our cities function quite well with solidly compensated managers, not exorbitantly compensated CEOs.
So, why does OG&E need to pay its officers millions to run a utility? Maybe it’s because they’re good at keeping their monopoly.
Or maybe they’re good at keeping sweetheart deals with cities. Or maybe they’re good at both.
More on that later. Now, back to advertising.
What could be the motives of OG&E running TV ads about themselves all the time? Is it to make us feel good about them and deflect criticism?
Is it because they wish to maintain the status quo? Probably.
Or could they be trying to protect their sweetheart deal with cities that allows them profits, which are used to pay their officers millions? Probably more probable.
About 60 cities in Oklahoma own their own electric utilities. Edmond has the highest paid (by far) police officers in Oklahoma. Do you want to know why?
It’s because Edmond has its own electric utility, and they use the profits from the sale of electricity to augment police salaries.
They don’t spend money on feel-good advertising. They don’t pay their city manager or electric utility manager millions.
They pay their police officers a decent wage. Wow! What a concept.
Why are things this way? Sometime in the 1990s, state law was changed halting the ability of cities to create their own electric utilities.
This, in effect, created the monopoly in electrical service we see today. The last thing OG&E wants to see is this state law reversed.
They want to maintain the status quo because it’s a good deal for them.
Maintaining the status quo, especially in the face of economic injustice, is hard work.
Hence the need for high-paid, politically savvy corporate officers, feel-good advertising and not to mention lobbyists, which aren’t cheap, either.
In all my years on city council, I don’t remember a city council meeting where a paid OG&E lobbyist or sometimes two were not in attendance.
Why would OG&E need to spend money on lobbyists to go to city council meetings? I think I know. It’s to protect their sweetheart deal with cities.
The sweetheart deal I’m talking about is the “franchise agreement.” State law forbids Norman from starting its own electric utility, i.e. no competition, but the state of Oklahoma and OG&E nevertheless say OG&E and Norman need a franchise agreement.
A franchise agreement is a contract where we promise to buy electricity from them for 25 years. They pay us a little money for, it but it’s nothing like what Edmond makes from their city-owned electric utility.
The fee OG&E pays for all of Norman is roughly one half of what they pay one employee, their CEO. It’s absurd.
The franchise agreement OG&E uses is a cookie cutter contract. They use the same contract in about 280 cities. and it’s basically the same one that’s been in use since 1923.
Every city has the same terms and gets the same token payment from OG&E.
Don’t you think a few things might have changed since 1923? This contract is antiquated. It’s one sided and written to the benefit of the electric company.
Not only is the payment the same to all the cities, but the terms of the contract are the same, as well.
Norman has its own mantra. We have our own values, and they might be different than those of other cities.
Shouldn’t our OG&E franchise agreement be able to reflect our values? Shouldn’t this agreement say we will buy electricity from you for 25 years if you do this, this and this?
Shouldn’t it be able to say if the streetlamp light bulbs are burned out, they should be replaced within a week or within a month, or let’s get crazy and say sometime within the next year? We’re only talking about public safety here.
Here’s another example: Norman is committed to renewable energy. We cannot ask for a commitment to renewable energy from OG&E in the franchise agreement.
Norman understands the value of street trees, meaning those trees that line our roadways and are often near powelines. We cannot ask for a commitment from OG&E to protect street trees in the franchise agreement.
Norman understands the value of esthetics to neighborhoods and real estate values, and that it’s windy and stormy in Oklahoma.
New construction requires electrical lines to be buried for these reasons, but we cannot ask for a commitment from OG&E to bury existing electrical lines in the franchise agreement.
Our last franchise agreement with OG&E expired in December 2018.
We have not had a franchise agreement with them since because of our fundamental disagreement with their corporate culture when compared to Norman’s values, nonetheless magically; even without a signed franchise agreement, we still have been getting electrical service and being paid our fee.
My point is why change now by signing a new franchise agreement and marrying ourselves to OG&E for 25 years? Who does that? Who knows what the future might hold?
I consistently voted against signing a franchise agreement with OG&E while I was on the city council. For me, the terms of their proposed franchise agreement were immoral and, economically, it didn’t pass the smell test.
I will vote no again Tuesday I hope you will, too.
