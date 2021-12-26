Since it’s already the season for New Year’s resolutions, here’s a few to share for Norman in the coming months.
For the mayoral and council election, candidates can resolve to pick up a toll-free pass to the campaign high road. It’s a road free of mud where there’s usually less congestion. There’s a reason our municipal elections are nonpartisan, like judicial elections. Talk about what excites you for Norman and what you plan to do on day one if you are elected.
Don’t tell me about your opponent’s warts. It’s likely we have seen them already. If you have to go there to win votes, you’ve lost my interest.
For southwest Norman, the year should bring a completed bridge on Imhoff Road between Walnut Road and Berry Road. That broken span has caused quite the traffic disruption over the past few months. Sherwood Forest residents have borne the brunt of it. They can’t easily get to Highway 9 or Berry Road.
It’s also increased traffic on Pickard Avenue, where cars are allowed to park, and on Chautauqua, where they are not allowed.
The congestion on Robinson Street west of the interstate should get better in 2022. Most of it will move north as ODOT begins the reconstruction of the Indian Hills overpass area.
For Norman Forward projects, 2022 will soon see concrete pouring for the indoor aquatics and recreation center and the Norman Senior Wellness Center.
It’s easy to forget the Norman Forward successes to date: The Westwood indoor tennis center and swim complex, the central branch and Eastside libraries, work at Reaves and Griffin parks and Ruby Grant park. Most of the projects to date have come in under budget.
For weary, frontline healthcare workers, here’s hoping 2022 will bring more vaccinations and a return to some sense of normalcy. Masking and smaller gatherings may become our new normal. We’ve all lost too many to a virus. We have the tools to fight it. Let’s use them.
For the university sports teams, we all want a rally year for new football and basketball coaches. They’ve inherited programs that are far bigger than one person. Engage the students and you will be successful beyond a winning record.
And finally, for the roofers, window replacers and hail dent specialists who have parachuted in to help Norman recover from the hail storms: I hope you get a break in 2022.