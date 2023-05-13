Norman, OK (73069)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. High 78F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.